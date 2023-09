Statler Riley gave Dempsey Wilkinson a spectacular birthday, including a rented castle.



Hopefully, it made up for the Valentine’s Day disaster.



However, they discussed one important topic for any couple: whether to have kids.



Both women had drifted from undecided to strong opinions on this. On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 15, the topic threatened to tear them apart.

1 Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson It’s Dempsey’s birthday! Now that she and Statler have crossed “castle sex” off of their to-do list, they’re planning to celebrate Dempsey’s birthday. She says that Statler is hitting it out of the park, and that this is the happiest that she’s ever been with a partner.

2 Baby fever? Statler makes an off-hand remark about an “eyes baby,” noting how beautiful Dempsey’s eyes are. She’s right! But it has Dempsey thinking about an actual baby — how she would like to have a kid one day, and even give birth. Statler admits that she’s unsure if she wants to have a kid. It seems that Dempsey’s declaration takes her by surprise.

3 Statler’s surprise in turn surprises Dempsey According to her, Statler had previously told her that she was “open to” the idea of having a kid. (Notably, being open to something and being unsure if you want it are very compatible statements) Statler notes that she has some real trauma from her adoption, and so she has a lot of things to work through before she can really consider having kids.

4 Dempsey is imagining a future with Statler However, even as she becomes emotional about Statler’s impending return to the US, something weighs on her mind. Yesterday, they had a conversation about kids. Dempsey has maternal aspirations, and wonders why Statler doesn’t feel the same way.

5 Statler hits the nail right on the head She says that she feels that having children “would be a lot of work. And a lot of money.” She’s two for two. Childcare alone is time-consuming and vitally important. Then comes actual parenting — helping your kid through tough moments, being responsible for their health and safety and happiness and beyond. But Dempsey says that it’s worth it — citing her relationship with her dad, and her grandparents’ relationship with him.

6 There’s more than just the usual reasons for Statler, though Not only did she not have Dempsey’s happy family life, but she is an adoptee. She has trauma from that, and worries about another kid having the same experiences. To the confessional camera, Statler notes that adoption is more complex — in many ways — than most people imagine.