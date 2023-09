The bad news is that David and Sheila had to say goodbye.



They won’t see each other again for many months.



The good news is that, before David departed, the couple received some good news.



90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans are really rooting for them. Take a look at their bittersweet farewell.

1 David and Sheila Still gleefully celebrating their engagement, David and Sheila pack their things to leave their vacation rental.

2 They boned a lot Apparently, they tried various positions for sex. We imagine that there are extra complications for communication during sex when one partner is deaf. But after their first hookup included real difficulty, the night before clearly went off without a hitch.

3 Time to share the good news Not about the sex. They’re going to tell Sheila’s father and her son about their engagement. Sheila’s family celebrates the good news. But her dad has a follow-up question.

4 “Then if you go abroad, how about him?” He wonders what Sheila’s plan is, as a parent, for Jhonreil. She has previously emphasized to the camera that she wants her son to want this. She’s not going to destroy his life or make the impossible decision that many parents have made — leaving him behind.

5 “I’ll go with you” It sounds like Jhonreil has learned a bit more about what his life could potentially be like in the US. A lot of Americans have very dated assumptions about what other countries have, though social media has reduced this ignorance considerably. But in the case of Sheila’s family, Jhonreil’s life has been in a shantytown. Unless David decides to move to extremely remote hamlets in rural Appalachia or something similar, Jhonreil’s standard of living is going to skyrocket. David is not rich, but things like air conditioning and plumbing are present in almost all US households.

6 SMART One of America’s biggest selling points is the food. Ask someone who travels internationally — you can get all kinds of things in all kinds of places in the US. US food culture should always be a source of pride, whether it’s a massive holiday meal or simply generous portion sizes for anyone who wants them. Jhonreil also knows that he will make new friends in the US, even if there’s a learning curve as he masters English.

7 Sadly, the visit cannot last forever David has to return to the US. Sheila admits that she worries about the future, because she doesn’t know when she’ll see her fiance again. David has a lot of major expenses to save up for — including the K-1 visa and a larger home. The money from one season of 90 Day is unlikely to make more than a dent in what he needs to get to, especially after this trip.

8 But … David does plan to return to the Philippines next year. This isn’t going to happen overnight, but he promises to see her again. It’s a shame that the visa process is so lengthy and so expensive, because life doesn’t always wait for love.