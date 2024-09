On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 9, it’s time for Sophie to cross a major milestone.



She wants to tell Rob that she’s bisexual before they marry. But with the arguments and his online cheating, she hasn’t had time.



That, and she’s nervous to tell him. Even more nervous after she finds out that he’s been badmouthing her to his friends.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Newly reconciled after Rob’s online cheating, the two are meeting up with two of Rob’s friends and going bowling. Sophie says that bowling is fairly popular in the UK, as the weather encourages indoor activities. Rob notes that he enjoys bowling wish Sophie, as her releasing the ball prompts “reactionary jiggles.” You know, I can respect someone knowing what they like.

Ty and Tor’i have entered the chat 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Bowling goes really well! People seem to be doing just fine. At first, the biggest hurdle is Sophie figuring out her US shoe size. They’re different in the UK. Neither she nor Rob have large feet, so they have an easy time finding bowling shoes. There are some strikes but a lot of near-strikes. At least, those are what the editors show us. They may have just shown positive moments to set up the group before they get knocked over. So to speak.

Tor’i heard about Sophie going into Rob’s phone … but that’s it 3 (Image Credit: TLC) It’s actually nice, sort of, that Tor’i brings this up with Sophie. He asks her why she’s searching Rob’s phone. To be clear, he’s right — because snooping through a partner’s phone is invasive and unhealthy. But it’s quickly apparent that Rob told his friends about that part … but did not tell them the whole story. Or even the most important part of the story. Actually, he left out almost everything except for Sophie looking through his phone.

Did he not tell you the whole story? 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie gives Tor’i details, and that means that viewers finally get to hear them, too. Rob was using Snapchat to sext with women, receiving their nudes and sending them deeply horny replies. This was just a few months ago — after they became engaged and when the K-1 visa had nearly arrived. Rob had done this to Sophie before, and did it again — knowing how much it hurt her the first time. That’s not great!

Surprise! Rob gets defensive 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Rob hears the conversation, and immediately responds exactly how viewers expected. He acts indignant that Sophie shared this at all, even though he clearly didn’t mind sharing that she’d looked into his phone. To clarify … Rob seemed to want to make Sophie look bad to his friends. That’s weird enough even without him getting cranky that they now know the truth.

His friends offer compliments, but Rob is fuming 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Rob’s friends note that they were getting a negative impression of Sophie based upon false information. Now they’re glad that they know the truth. Rob feels deeply annoyed and, to the camera, says that he feels like they’re all sharks with blood in the water. His blood. Not only is this deeply dramatic, but … dude. You cheated on your fiancee (again) and badmouthed her to your friends when she found out. Rob has serious maturity issues and should work on those if he ever hopes to become a good partner. Because, right now, he isn’t one.

The next day, Sophie calls her friend Maya 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Maya actually appeared on Sophie’s first episode, back in London. Sophie fills her in on some of what’s been going on. Maya’s reaction is more or less what ours would be — emotional support with deep reservations about Sophie’s relationship.

“Are you really going to be happy on your wedding day?” 8 (Image Credit: TLC) Maya’s very wise question leads to Sophie laughing and saying “I hate how you have good points.” Yeah. Sometimes it takes a friend’s wisdom to see your situation for what it is. Meanwhile, Maya also asks Sophie if she’s come out as bi to Rob just yet. Almost no one in Sophie’s life knows that she’s bisexual, but she did come out to Maya. Maya’s advice? Come out to Rob sooner rather than later.