After some recent progress in their relationship, Nikki and Justin go on a romantic getaway.



But 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 9 shows that an amorous vineyard vacay can exaggerate highs and lows.



Good ol’ in vino veritas had Justin and Nikki gushing over each other. But it also dredged up an ugly truth.

Nikki Sanders and Justin 1 (Image Credit: TLC) After so many little conflicts but some sweet moments (and some genuinely good times meeting his friends and reuniting with his mom), Nikki and Justin are on a romantic getaway. This isn’t 90 Day Fiance viewers’ first look at Moldovan vineyards in the countryside.

It’s time to unwind 2 (Image Credit: TLC) As Nikki and Justin begin to drink, he jokes that she is becoming more and more beautiful as he drinks. That’s … not really a joke. He is teasing her, but sometimes even playful banter is hurtful when it goes to someone’s insecurities. Justin has not had a lot of sex with Nikki during this trip. He tells the cameras that it’s because their conflicts turn him off, which is not too dissimilar from what Gino has said about things with Jasmine. Is Justin’s explanation real, though?

Hello, there 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Justin clearly meant it when he told cameras that he wants to “try” to be more passionate with Nikki during this romantic getaway. A head in a shirt certainly qualifies. It’s nice to see them being playful and sexy instead of emotional distress, suspicion, and hurt feelings.

“Not for children” 4 (Image Credit: TLC) The next day, a giddy Justin shares that he took Nikki to pound town. The shady sex counter graphic on screen is very funny. It’s in these moments that viewers can better understand why Nikki keeps giving him more chances, even when he seems disinterested. Justin really is very charming; he’s not just a hottie.

Then he ruins it 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Justin begins speaking to the camera about gender roles in Moldova, and how they vary from (slightly) more equal roles in places like the US. He talks about women supporting their men, cooking for them, cleaning for them. We’ve seen this kind of sentiment on this franchise before. You know what else we’ve seen before? The guy saying it being financially reliant upon his girlfriend, fiancee, or wife (or her family). We don’t know if Justin is actually complaining, but it’s an odd thing for him to point out. To be clear, being a breadwinner and demanding that a woman be a live-in servant wouldn’t be better. Just less hypocritical if you seem like her boytoy.

Did Nikki have a nice time last night? 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Yes and no. Obviously, they had a “moment,” which she appreciates. But it was at 3AM. To Nikki, this just means that Justin happened to feel horny in that moment and decided that it was time for sex. That seems pretty selfish, like it was about him getting off rather than their love or their relationship. Though they laugh, Justin does say that he’d like to see Nikki have less of a “man vibe” — which is an awful way of saying it. Clearly, he means that she’s a little pushy. Which is true.

Compromise! 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Justin has been holding back on sharing their relationship with more than his close friends and closest family. Why? Because she’s trans and he fears transphobic backlash from others in Moldova. That’s his explanation, anyway. He does change his Facebook status to “engaged.” Nikki celebrates. But … it’s not 2012 anymore. In America, a Facebook announcement is where Millennials update as an afterthought. Is that the case in Moldova, or is FB somehow thriving there?

Time for a romantic wine tasting 8 (Image Credit: TLC) They really put the sommelier through his paces. Nikki and Justin have a lot of tastes of wine and admittedly become beyond tipsy. There’s a lot of affection between them. The sommelier quotes that wine is the “universal lubricant.” Just for the record, please do not use wine as literal lubricant. For so many reasons.

When did Justin stop boning other girls? 9 (Image Credit: TLC) A complex conversation about sex, sexual desire, and friends with benefits leads to the topic. Also, they’re both hungover, which is not a great time to have a serious talk. Anyway, Justin says that he hasn’t slept with anyone else since he proposed to Nikki — which was in August (of whichever year). That, to him, is when they became exclusive. Nikki points out that she had already applied for the K-1 visa at that point. She’d applied in June.