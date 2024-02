At the start of 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 6, lipgloss is the furthest thing from anyone’s mind.



Jasmine is going to meet Gino’s family. She doesn’t like them. And she thinks that they don’t like her. She’s not entirely wrong, either.



It’s only on the ride back when a difficult, stressful day explodes into screaming chaos and broken hearts.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine is gearing up to meet Gino’s family for the first time. She does not have a good opinion of them, and she believes that they do not have a good opinion of her. But she’s doing this for Gino, and says that she’s going to be on her best behavior … but will also just “be herself.” Well, which is it?

Off to a great start 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine is straight up rolling her eyes with displeasure when she hears the list of relatives whom they are going to meet. Gino points out that he met her sister without complaint. Jasmine counters that (one of) his relatives sent her an unfriendly message on social media. As far as she is concerned, they fired the first shot. Gino doesn’t think that it should matter, and wants everyone to get along.

A friendly greeting 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine meets Gino’s gaggle of relatives. They are very friendly, some more than others. To the confessional, Jasmine says that a predator will “act friendly” before striking its prey. I am trying to think of a single example of this that isn’t, like, a carnivorous plant or some sort of camouflage.

Bocce ball 4 (Image Credit: TLC) I’m not a sports person, but I get the impression that Bocce ball is relatively obscure even for people who know what time of year which sports types play. Gino’s family loves it. Jasmine, it seems, is surprisingly good at it. While some of Gino’s family are suspicious of an attractive woman who’s into Gino, Dana’s wife Michelle speaks to Jasmine one-on-one and offers for her to call her any time. She understands that Jasmine just gave up a lot and feels very alone right now.

$4,000 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Gino decides to directly tell a couple of relatives that Jasmine spent the $4,000 that he sent. That money was supposed to help her buy a wedding dress. Instead, she got a butt lift. Jasmine should never have done that. Obviously. But why is Gino blabbing about it while she’s making first in-person impressions?

About the wedding plans … 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine wants a small ceremony, because it’s painful that her own family cannot be there. We’ve seen this feeling before from other people on the franchise. However, Gino’s family doesn’t seem to like this. Some view it as a red flag. For others, it just hurts their feelings.

If you are going to ask this, please do not wear this ridiculous hat 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Tony asks how Jasmine will be a “productive American,” which is a loaded and deeply icky question. Jasmine notes that she has worked since she was 16, that she speaks two languages on top of her work experience, but that her professional qualifications are pretty much moot at the moment because the K-1 visa is not a work visa. Legally, she cannot work in the US yet. Jasmine knows that “this is a personal attack,” she tells the confessional camera, noting that this is xenophobia. That’s been pretty clear from a few of Gino’s relatives for a while.

Jasmine admits that she took offense when Dana suggested the prenup 8 (Image Credit: TLC) That’s an understatement, of course — she pitched a fit. On the one hand, it sounds like Gino’s prenup may not have been properly conceived (they should both have attorneys who help them iron one out together). At the same time, Jasmine’s tantrum was not reasonable or acceptable. Gino’s family doubles down, with Tony’s wife suggesting that it was just “security” in case Jasmine had bad intentions.

On the way home 9 (Image Credit: TLC) Gino encourages Jasmine to keep giving his family, some of whom are clearly xenophobic, a chance. Jasmine promises him that she’s trying. Honestly? She clearly is.

Disaster 10 (Image Credit: TLC) Like Eris’ golden apple, a mysterious tube of lip gloss manifests below Jasmine’s seat. Now, Gino has had coworkers in his car before, and he has also had the car for a long time. But Jasmine can only reach one conclusion when she sees this. And you can bet that it’s not calm or rational.

Oh, lovely 11 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine begins screaming at Gino, accusing him of being a “f–king cheater.” To the confessional camera, Jasmine (days or weeks or more after filming this) says that GIno’s awkward mannerisms and body language make it clear to her that he’s trying to hide something. It IS true that he’s just a terrible liar.

Gino shouts back 12 (Image Credit: TLC) He keeps yelling and swearing back at her. Eventually, Jasmine is just leaning against the door and sobbing, saying that she wants to “go home.” We don’t think that she means Gino’s townhouse. And neither does he.