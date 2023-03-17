Ryan Edwards’ Rap Sheet: A Full List of His Many, Many Brushes With the Law

For a while there, it looked like Ryan Edwards had cleaned up his act.



The troubled Teen Mom star disappeared from social media and went several years without getting into any sort of trouble with the law.



But clearly, it wasn’t meant to last.



Ryan has now been arrested twice in the past six weeks, and it seems that he’s in the midst of yet another meltdown.



Edwards, of course, has a long, long history of trouble with the law, and his past arrests will likely be taken into consideration by the judges he’ll face in the weeks to come.



Ryan already got off easy on one charge, but he’s not out of the woods yet.



Here’s a full list of his previous legal troubles, many of which will surely come back to haunt him in the very near future.



1 Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

2 The latest problems began when Ryan publicly accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of being unfaithful. (Photo via Instagram)

3 Ryan posted explicit photos of Mackenzie and hurled every name in the book at her in a bizarre Instagram rant. (Photo via MTV)

4 Shortly thereafter, Ryan was arrested for harassment. Not surprisingly, he had drugs on him at the time. (Photo via MTV)

5 Just weeks later, Ryan was arrested AGAIN, this time for violating Mackenzie’s restraining order. (Photo via MTV)

6 As longtime Teen Mom fans know, these are not Edwards’ first brushes with the law. (Photo via MTV)

7 Back in in March 2017 Ryan was arrested for heroin possession. According to a police report, officers discovered “approximately 14 hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin,” in his car at the time of the arrest. (Photo via MTV)

8 Shortly thereafter, Ryan passed out behind the wheel while driving to his own wedding. (Photo via MTV)

9 In June of that year, Ryan announced that he would be checking into rehab. Sadly, he was unable to defeat his addictions on that occasion. (Photo via MTV)

10 Edwards was arrested again in March of 2018 for violating probation. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but only served a fraction of that time. (Photo via MTV)

11 Shortly after his release in July of 2018, Ryan was arrested for yet another probation violation. He was charged with possession of heroin and released a week later. (Photo via MTV)

12 In October of 2018, Ryan checked into rehab once again, missing the birth of his son Jagger as a result. (Photo via Instagram)

13 In January 2019, Ryan was arrested for heroin possession and theft of services under $1,000. According to police, he bailed on a bar tab and was found to be in possession of heroin when he got pulled over. (Photo via Instagram)

14 After that, Ryan got fired from Teen Mom OG, and he managed to keep a low profile for a while. That all changed in February of this year. (Photo via Instagram)