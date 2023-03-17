For a while there, it looked like Ryan Edwards had cleaned up his act.
The troubled Teen Mom star disappeared from social media and went several years without getting into any sort of trouble with the law.
But clearly, it wasn’t meant to last.
Ryan has now been arrested twice in the past six weeks, and it seems that he’s in the midst of yet another meltdown.
Edwards, of course, has a long, long history of trouble with the law, and his past arrests will likely be taken into consideration by the judges he’ll face in the weeks to come.
Ryan already got off easy on one charge, but he’s not out of the woods yet.
Here’s a full list of his previous legal troubles, many of which will surely come back to haunt him in the very near future.
Ryan Edwards' Rap Sheet: A Full List of His Many, Many Brushes With the Law
