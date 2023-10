Manuel did not make a good impression on 90 Day Fiance viewers last week.



But, on Season 10, Episode 3, things are looking up. Slowly but surely, he’s bonding with Rico Suave.



Up next, he just has to meet Ashley’s mom. She’ll have real questions for him.



Also, he might want to tell his family — starting with his own mom — that he’s not on a job. That he moved to the US without telling them.

1 Ashley and Manuel Even though Manuel was showing major villain behavior the night before, it sounds like things were better after the cameras left. Remember, he got controlling about Ashley’s pets — and doesn’t seem to really like the idea of having pets. He also didn’t respond well to Ashley being a witch, trying to mansplain her own spirituality to her. Since then, though, he received “too many” kisses from Rico Suave (her dog) and the two apparently had spectacular sex. Manuel might be redefining what “whiskey dick” means.

2 Grocery shopping! Ashley’s refrigerator was empty, but in fairness, this was so that she and Manuel could shop together. She gives him a tour of her local store. A number of things come as a surprise to Manuel — vegan sausages and non-dairy milk, for example. Those are good for her to point out, so that he doesn’t grab the wrong thing just because it looks right. And Manuel has a great attitude about it, which is refreshing to hear.

3 “No, I haven’t called her” Ashley tells Manuel that they’re going to have dinner with her mom tonight. Then she asks if he’s spoken to his mom, who still believes that he’s on a construction job elsewhere in Ecuador. Manuel has not. He says that he doesn’t know how to break the news, but has emphasized to Ashley that he’ll handle it. Ashley does worry about Manuel’s “secretive side.” Also, unless I misheard, the man has two teen children back in Ecuador? Ashley hopes that they know about her … but she’s not sure. She hopes that he will open up to her, but he doesn’t sound “open” to that. So to speak.

4 Time to meet the mom Ashley notes that she is very close with her mother, Stacey, who had her at 16. They grew up together, so their bond is very special. But Ashley notes that Stacey isn’t going to “smile and nod” at Manuel like she does. Ashley bought Manuel a dazzling new shirt for the occasion, and Stacey gives him a very warm and affectionate greeting. So far, so good! (She does, however, eagerly want grandchildren)

5 Stacey has one big concern about Manuel “My kids would never leave without telling me goodbye. You didn’t say goodbye and you lied,” she tells the camera. “It wasn’t like he said, ‘I may be going to America.’ Or ‘I’m going to pick up the visa. I’ll let you know the status of it.’ It was like, you told your mom that you were going, you know, to another town to work, which was false.” Manuel knew that she wouldn’t like this, and he was right.

6 Progress! Manuel is apparently bonding with Rico Suave, slowly but surely — so Ashley says. Apparently, Manuel has built Rico a cozy little doggy fort under the bed. Ashley misses her dog in bed in some ways, but acknowledges that he can be “a bit of a c–k block.”