Earlier this season, we learned that Rob had once again cheated on Sophie.



This was the second time. Sophie left for a rental — one with indoor plumbing, no less.



Now, he’s desperate to convince her that he’s more loyal than he appears. And Sophie’s trying to decide if it’s worth the risk to give him a second chance. Well, a third chance.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 7 shows Sophie at her small but very nice-looking rental. She explains her state of mind to producers. Rob has sent her messages, pleading for her to talk to him. And so, on top of her own hurt, she feels sorry for him. Sophie can’t just wait a few weeks because they have a finite timeline with the K-1 visa. So she’s decided to invite him over to talk.

“I got you a rose” 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Rob doesn’t yet know what he’s going to say to Sophie when he sees her in person. But he knows that he has to get this exactly right. If he doesn’t, he could lose the love of his life forever. Sophie allows him inside, but she’s clearly feeling hurt.

Rob doesn’t think of his cheating as cheating 3 (Image Credit: TLC) He says that he thought of this as “online bulls–t,” which is wrong for two reasons. The first is that, obviously, if he were just watching porn or whatever, then Sophie’s reaction would be absurd. But that wasn’t the case, as he was in an actual dialogue. Receiving NSFW video from someone you’re talking to is not the same thing at all. It’s an online affair. The second issue is that Rob and Sophie first met online. Was that “online bulls–t” also?

Sophie cannot unsee what she saw 4 (Image Credit: TLC) It hurts. Not only because Rob cheated, but because he’d done this before — and she’d told him that she’d leave him if he did this again. Now, here he is again. Maybe we’ll understand his side of things more if he explains fully what happened, like on the Tell All. For now? It sounds like Rob just didn’t think that she’d catch him. (And, to be clear, she wouldn’t if she hadn’t snooped. Which she really should not have done)

Rob notes that he hasn’t slept around in person 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie says that she believes him. Rob pleads for her to give him another chance. He notes that he has only been loyal to her since she arrived. But … she arrived only a short time ago. Rob says that the long distance between them was a problem, but these are sounding like excuses and pleas.

How can Sophie trust Rob now? 6 (Image Credit: TLC) He tries to assure her that there’s nothing else going on. That it was just this. But Sophie admits that, had she found out about this when she was still in England, she never would have come. She’d have let the K-1 visa expire after this second betrayal. In fact, even the first incident of online cheating took a long time to work through.

That first time took a year 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie doesn’t have a year to trust Rob again. She and Rob didn’t set their wedding deadline; the United States government did through the K-1 visa. So they have just under three months to marry or break up. Meanwhile, Rob keeps making excuses for himself, but he does emphasize that he’s sorry. “It could have been a lot worse,” is a weird thing to point out.