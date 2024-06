Meeting Justin’s friends went better than Nikki Sanders had imagined.



Now, however, she has a more daunting impression to make: seeing Justin’s parents.



They both want this to go well. But on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 7, Justin and Nikki have different ideas about what a good first impression might look like.

Nikki and Justin 1 (Image Credit: TLC) After knocking it out of the park with the first meeting with Justin’s friends, it’s time to prepare for his parents. Now, Nikki has at least met his mom before, but that was many years ago. This will be her first time seeing them since they learned that she is trans. Justin says that his parents accept that she’s transgender, but he’s anxious about how they’ll react to her in person. He wants this to go well, so that he can move forward with marrying Nikki.

So they’re going shopping 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Nikki has cultivated a vibrant personal style that matches her personality. But Justin is hoping that she’ll wear something reserved and conservative to meet his parents. Even some of the Moldovan clothes that they find seem to show too much skin for him. Or, rather, for what he imagines that his parents will accept.

How about a blazer? 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Nikki doesn’t like the idea of diminishing her shine for anyone. She also notes that they’ll hate her if they want to hate her, no matter what she wears. However, given Justin’s obvious anxiety about it all, Nikki decides to give it a shot. She likes a pink blazer with a matching pair of dress pants. But she wears a more fun, Nikki style shirt under it.

As they get ready … 4 (Image Credit: TLC) There’s a little banter about Justin using an app on his phone to learn more English. He jokes to the camera that he will now know if something that Nikki says to him is “nasty.” Honestly? This is really cute, and it’s nice to see how sweet they are with each other.