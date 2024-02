After some passionate conversations, things are heating up in the bedroom for Nikki and Justin.



But she still hasn’t met his friends. The friends who haven’t shunned him out of bigotry because his fiancee isn’t cisgender, that is.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 6, it’s time for them to meet Nikki. They have questions. And they’re going to hear a lot of answers.

Nikki Sanders and Justin 1 It looks like the spark is back. After Justin initially kept Nikki at a distance, they’re back to pound town. Maybe not as much as she would like, but it sounds like they’re having a good time. Even if certain aspects of their sex life — okay, just the one — are fairly one-sided.

Time to meet his friends 2 Though some of Justin’s friends deserted him over his engagement to Nikki, not everyone. Not Roksy, not Sergei, not Sasha, and not Ivan. Roksy is particularly interested, because Justin is usually so quiet about his dating life, so it’s nice to meet a girlfriend of his. She notes that it was a surprise that Justin was dating a trans woman, but was quick to observe that Nikki “is very friendly, and very beautiful.”

Oversharing? 3 Nikki very conversationally opens up about how things have changed for her over the years. Everyone at the table knows that she’s trans, but not everyone is fully aware of her whole story. In the process, something comes up that not everyone knew.

Justin didn’t always know 4 Nikki says that she felt guilty for “traumatizing” Justin when she revealed that she’s trans. It was a long time ago, and Justin’s grown a lot since then. (Just a reminder: honesty is healthy for relationships, but no one owes someone a coming out). She does explain why she was not in a headspace to share. When she was younger, her life was much harder.

Nikki shares her tale 5 When she came out as trans, her family rejected her. These days, she has a much better relationship with her mom — giving her mom a second chance that she frankly did not deserve. But at that time, she was a young trans woman with effectively no family. That meant sometimes making sure that she had a sexual partner so that she’d have a roof over her head or something to eat. She was in survival mode. It can take years to get out of the headspace and feel fully safe being yourself around others.

Did Justin mind Nikki sharing? 6 He doesn’t. Justin respects her past and that she did what she needed to do in order to survive. Meanwhile, Nikki really appreciates that Justin’s friends are so welcoming. She knows that he’s gotten “pushback” from others, and that this degree of welcome is not the norm in Moldova. Nikki also hopes that talking to his friends will give her a better understanding of some of Justin’s hangups.

Girl talk 7 Nikki and Roksy speak one on one, at which point Nikki does open up about Justin being withholding about going down on her. This is where she confirms that it’s a new development. Justin keeps telling her to “Give me time.” However, as Roksy points out, “that’s not an answer.” It’s weird and it makes her feel like he either doesn’t accept her or isn’t attracted to her. And that, in turn, has Nikki wondering why he’s with her.