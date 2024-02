Before they move to America, Devin needs to meet Nick’s parents and make a good impression.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 6, she does the first part.



But can she stick the landing? Without his parents’ approval, Nick isn’t sure that he and Devin can have their happily ever after.

Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham 1 The time has come. Devin meets Nick’s mom, Gunja, and his father, Deok. Gunja immediately compliments Devin’s appearance, telling her that she’s much prettier in person. Most of that becomes lost in translation as Nick simply tells her that his mom says that she looks nice. Deok very politely gets the door for Devin as they enter the car to get out of the rain. In the car, Deok says that she looks “so slim,” which he means as a compliment. We can acknowledge that the United States is not the only country where specific body types are used as compliments.

What do Nick’s parents think? 2 According to Gunja, she never really thought much about the United States until her son became engaged to an American woman. Now, she’s paying attention. Apparently Deok wants to make sure that she’s someone who “respects her elders.” So let’s hope that she thinks that coincidences like date of birth determine a person’s value, we suppose? Or that she can fake it.

It’s not just the parents 3 They sit down to eat with Nick’s sister and also a couple of cousins. This is a lot of people for what’s really still a first meeting, but time is short. There is, right away, an instance when Nick helps Devin with some lipstick on her teeth. It looks like his mother thinks that this is rude, or at least rude to do at the table.

Nick’s parents will miss him 4 He translates for his parents and for Devin. After his mom mentions how hard it will be for them once he’s far away — even farther away than when he lived in Australia — Nick promises to try to visit. If they do a K-1 visa, he won’t be able to immediately return. That will have to wait for his green card. The immigration process is long and miserable, and that is absolutely intentional.

It’s a lot of pressure for Devin 5 She tears up as she thinks about how Nick’s family feels about his departure. Part of her feels like she’s taking their son away from them. The pressure of all of it (and, let’s not forget, she’s likely jet lagged and still catching up on sleep) causes her to tear up. Nick comforts her. But we also know that he worries that his parents will disapprove if his fiancee is someone who cries easily or in public.

Nick explains 6 He tells his parents why Devin, who is such a sweetheart right here, is crying. His parents are very reassuring. The meal ends on a good note — not only because it was good, but because Devin made a good impression. It didn’t go smoothly, but it’s the final impression that counts.

Yay! 7 Nick’s mother explains that her son has made good choices in the past. She trusts him. And she sees why he wants to marry Devin. She wishes them a long and happy life together — and hopes that Nick will call her for emotional support or advice when he needs it.