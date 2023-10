All season, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have been lying to each other.



On last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, they learned each other’s secrets. Neither were happy.



Now, things are bad. So it’s time to come clean and forge their best path forward.



But one of them is holding out on the other.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda As Season 10, Episode 4 begins, Gino and Jasmine are not in a good place. Gino is angry with Jasmine over her butt implant — for which she used $4,000 that he had sent to her for a dress. She calls her sister, Zuellen, to update her. Zuellen notes how everyone misses her and is eager to talk. Meanwhile, Jasmine has to break the news that Gino’s “surprise” to her was that he’s taken time off of work to spend months with her. So, with the wedding coming up and her hopes of bringing her kids to the US, everything is on a tight budget.

2 But Jasmine’s not so innocent herself She talks about Gino’s displeasure over her butt implants. Jasmine confirms that she has not told him about Dane’s $2,000 contribution. Dane is a sore topic for Gino, and Jasmine acts like this came out of nowhere. It didn’t. Jasmine (who has had meltdowns over Gino being nice to a cashier) once taunted Gino, claiming that Dane was better at sex than she is, and at one point claimed to have had an affair with Dane. That last part, at least, was a lie … but has turned her friendship with an ex into a needlessly contentious topic. Jasmine’s situation isn’t entirely of her own making, but she’s responsible for most of it.

3 They finally sit down and talk First, Jasmine tells Gino how she feels bad because he is angry with her. Gino says his piece, that he feels hurt that he worked to save money to send to her for a dress and that she blew it on something — something for herself, butt implants. To him, it feels like she’s nor prioritizing their wedding at all. Jasmine notes that Gino lied (through omission) about quitting his job. True! Also, if she’d known that he wasn’t working, she says that she wouldn’t have done this.

4 Jasmine opens up about her insecurities Between her alopecia and some other issues, she does not see herself as a beautiful woman. So Jasmine is constantly trying to “improve” her looks. She knows that Gino doesn’t see her the way that she sees herself. He reassures her that he loves her the way that she is, that she’s beautiful, that he loves her natural hair. Also, Gino appreciates that she apologized to him — because she doesn’t do that very often.

5 They resolve to stop lying to each other This also means that they resolve to stop hiding things from each other. No more spending thousands of dollars on surgeries in secret instead of buying a wedding dress. And no more secretly quitting your job. Okay, those both sound like specific incidents that are unlikely to repeat … but with these two chuckleheads, who knows?

6 “Now is not the time” Obviously, Jasmine was still hiding something from Gino as they made this promise. She hasn’t told him about Dane’s financial contribution. But she assures producers that she’ll tell him … just not yet. That definitely alters the vibe about their pledge to stop hiding things, huh?