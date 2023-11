On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 5, it was time to introduce another new couple.



Clayton is from Kentucky. Anali is from Peru.



They plan to spend their lives together in the United States.



But secrets, potential clashes, and some less-than-enthusiastic answers have us wondering if they can make it.

1 Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos Our first shot of Clayton shows him doting upon and dressing up his two guinea pigs. One seems to particularly resent a lil’ French costume (complete with a tricorn hat). He lives in an apartment with two guinea pigs and two chihuahuas. And producers clearly filmed him for hours until he felt comfortable enough to show this. Let’s be clear — talking to pets in cute voices and showing them individual care is a good thing. But what production shows first about you is meant to portray you in a certain way.

2 Clayton is 31 He is a cybersecurity analyst who lives and works in Lexington, Kentucky. His introduction definitely has the intention of making him seem awkward, but we’ll have to watch a lot more to decide whether editors are just being shady. Well, editors and producers, because the latter coaxed him into doing impressions of different guinea pig noises.

3 Oh, and Clayton has a roommate His mother’s name is Violet, and she lives in a walk-in closet in his apartment. You open the door and she’s right there. Her bed appears to take up the entire floor space, which is either convenient or by design. According to Violet, she moved in with her son as a temporary situation while she saves up money to get her own place. It has now been three years, which is longer than she intended. (Great reminder that our economic system is absolutely broken)

4 Clayton’s love is Anali, from Peru The two met on a language learning app. He was learning Spanish and she was learning English. She visited his profile but said nothing, and he sent her a message. Things took off from there. Though Clayton first noticed that she’s gorgeous, he also lists so many of her good qualities that you can really see and hear how much he likes her.

5 They met in person Eight months after they first began talking, Clayton flew to Peru to meet Anali in person. He had only been there for a few days when he realized that he’s never loved someone this much. Clayton proposed … getting an “aww” and then silence. It was only when he asked if that was a yes or a no that he received a “yeah.” So … that’s quite the dynamic. Several weeks ago, the K-1 visa came through, and Anali will soon be there.

6 Clayton and Violet have a lot to do There are a lot of boxes in Clayton’s apartment, so we see them sorting through things. Apparently, this belongs to Violet. Clayton says that Anali has very little tolerance for things that annoy her, so he’s hoping to make the house as welcoming as possible … by tidying up. At first, when Clayton says that his mother has “hoarder tendencies,” it seems unfair. The boxes in the shared space aren’t that numerous, after all. Especially not if they represent her whole life.

7 Oh. As they take boxes to a storage unit (not all of them; one had two-years-expired cereal bars in it), we see what Clayton meant. Still, Violet is totally entitled to have her belongings, but we can understand Clayton’s gentle frustrations with his mother’s desire to collect things that she doesn’t seem to use or need. It’s always hard to see why someone else loves their stuff so much, since one’s own stuff always seems so much more reasonable. Almost always, anyway.

8 A call from Anali! Though it’s unclear if she knows the full situation of Clayton’s apartment, she asks if he’s made the house ready for her. The fact that he’s preparing so last minute may be a red flag. Or maybe he waited to do it on camera. Either way, Clayton is anxious and eager.

9 Clayton says that he’s a bit of a hermit He works from home and he spends a lot of his free time gaming, which makes Clayton one of those very rare 90 Day Fiance stars who spends his time normally. Like, the only weird part of this is his gamer chair (they are not designed to support your back; their design is to look stylish on Twitch), which we wouldn’t recommend if you’re spending more than a few hours at your computer per week. Clayton doesn’t share what game he plays so much of, but he met his best friend Cameron playing online. He and Cameron have been besties for 13 years.