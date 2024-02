On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 6, it’s time for Anali to come to the US.



Clayton and his closet-dwelling mother are awaiting her arrival. They’ve made the home as ready as they can.



Will Anali like Clayton’s mom? Their four pets? Their unorthodox living situation? It’s complicated.

Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos 1 Anali’s flight from Peru is not direct. So she has some shorter flights on her way to Clayton. She’s excited, but tired. Traveling like that takes a lot out of you — even if you’re not up at 3AM. But she keeps the camera updated and gets some sleep when she can.

Meanwhile, Clayton is preparing 2 He is tidying his room and has done cleaning elsewhere in the house. How much, we don’t know yet, but his bedroom (which will also be Anali’s) looks clean. A little spartan, but clean, which is more than some cast members have done. He also has gifts for Anali, including a stuffed alpaca that smells like cotton candy.

3 ¿Cómo está? ¿O cómo estás?Clayton’s mother, Violet, emerges from her closet and reveals that she has been attempting to learn some Spanish. Clayton, who appears to speak Spanish fairly well, does offer her some feedback on her conjugation, but she has the right idea. Clayton will be translating, so he coaches her on how best to keep her voice tone normal. He’s clearly anxious, as the two most important people in his life are about to meet.

Reunited at last! 4 Clayton greets Anali at the airport, holding an absolutely massive bouquet of genuinely gorgeous flowers. They embrace, they kiss, and they repeat this a few times. Clayton even tears up a bit, and Anali says that it feels like a dream. He gifts her the stuffed alpaca and a mug with photos of guinea pigs (he has two; her culture considered them to be culinary delicacies) with a message on the mug saying that they’re not food.

Okay this is actually really funny 5 Speaking to the confessional, Anali jokes that if Clayton makes her really angry, she’ll just eat one of his guinea pigs. She is clearly joking. Frankly, ordinarily, we’d say that this is an awful joke to make. However, when Clayton fires back with “You’d need to learn how to cook first,” we realized how well their senses of humor seem to mesh.

CUTE 6 As Clayton asks Anali what she thinks of the Kentucky countryside, she says that she knew that it would be a lot of fields, but says that it’s nice. She admits that she didn’t have any real expectations — she was just thinking of seeing Clayton. That’s actually adorable. And they exchange I-love-yous.

Welcome home! 7 Clayton’s one-bedroom apartment might be just the right size or a little small for a couple. With the four pets and his closet mom, Violet, there are real questions about how Anali will like it here. But she and Violet greet each other and seem to get along well. So far. We’ve seen worse first impressions. Violet tells the camera that this is the happiest that she’s ever seen Clayton. Also, Anali pets one of the guinea pigs, which is a good way to start things off on the right foot.

What 8 Anali does get a look at Clayton’s mom’s closet where she sleeps. It seems backwards to her, which is fair. Again, this is not an intentional roommate situation. The idea was that Clayton would get an apartment and his mom would crash with him for a little while — not for years. Perhaps he would have sought a two-bedroom if he’d known.

This is not a large home 9 Anali very wisely points out that all couples “start at zero.” It’s not a true statement, but it’s wise. So she imagines that she and Clayton will grow, as a couple and in terms of their home, from here. That is a refreshing and positive attitude.