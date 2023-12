90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 10 seems to have been good luck for one notoriously toxic couple.



Gino and Jasmine haven’t just made up. It sounds like they’re understanding each other a little better.



And now, they’re finally ready to have some fun. Yes, really.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine PIneda 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Remember when a furious Jasmine threw her ring onto the carpet and declared that it was over? Well, it’s not. They’re still living in the same house. She hasn’t flown back to Panama. She’s not packing clothes — she’s folding them, it appears. Things have, however, been awkward. Gino gets home, and she’s wondering where he’s been today.

It turns out that Gino was just having a chat with cousin Dana 2 (Image Credit: TLC) This is a good thing for Jasmine, actually. Dana explained to Gino — because someone had to — that Jasmine’s true source of distress was that Gino had lied to her. No, she’s not happy that he went to a strip club and she wonders if he took things too far while there. But the fact that Gino hid this from her really makes her suspicious. Gino admits that he should have told her. Then he explains that Jasmine “terrifies” him. Which … is fair. Some of Jasmine’s outbursts have been on reasonable topics. But some have been about paint colors.

“Gino, the lip gloss” 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine reminds Gino that she’s seeing so many things that feed into her doubts. The lip gloss, the secret bachelor party, and keepsakes from past relationships. To be clear, everything but hiding the bachelor party is very normal (not how we’d describe Gino). But she tearfully admits that all of this is very overwhelming. She’s trying her best. And she reminds him that she has given up everything for him.

Bowling! 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Now that they’ve made up for the billionth time, Gino takes Jasmine bowling. She has never actually bowled before, she says. Apparently, she normally prefers more rigorous, athletic sports. The bowling alley does not wow her (presumably, when they agreed to let production film, they didn’t know that Jasmine was going to insult the smell).

Gino orders food 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine tells the cameras that she theorizes that people just go bowling as an excuse to eat “junk food.” To be clear, Jasmine’s classification of “junk food” does seem to include most food that anyone would want to eat. She’s not necessarily wrong, though. (At least, that was like 60% of why I went to the neighborhood pool as a tween) Most of it looks good (not the tomatoes, of course), but bowling balls and finger food seem like things that should not mix.

They’re having fun! 6 (Image Credit: TLC) It’s oddly refreshing to see two of the most bonkers people on the planet enjoying themselves instead of drowning each other and themselves in misery. Gino and Jasmine have a good time, and it’s a reminder that they enjoy each other’s company.

Gino has an idea 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine isn’t really warming up to the winter weather in Michigan (it’s autumn now, but they filmed very early this year when it was still winter). So he asks where she’d like to go in the US. Jasmine immediately blurts out the least realistic, Hawai’i. Gino says that they could go one day (please stop vacationing in Hawai’i it is ruining people’s lives). For now, how about Miami. Jasmine convinces herself to be almost as excited for this.

Miami! 8 (Image Credit: TLC) For years, airports were a sad place for Gino and Jasmine. However, now they get to fly together. Humans have different temperature standards and preferences. Some of us would never voluntarily set foot in Florida weather, and might enjoy a Michigan winter. Jasmine, however, has different wiring. She almost immediately begins to strip down to soak up sunlight. In the car, she marvels over how tropical it is, and speaks Spanish to the driver. Miami is much more her vibe than Michigan. Who knew?