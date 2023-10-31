The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023: HOW MANY Stars Went as Britney Spears?!

Maybe you were too tired, too busy, or too broke to go all-out for Halloween this year.
Well, if that’s the case, then fear not!
Because there’s a whole world of people with limitless time and money on their hands, and they all love nothing more than being the center of attention!
It’s called Hollywood, and it exists for the purpose of enabling us huddled masses to live vicariously through heavily botoxed stars with live-in personal trainers.
Halloween is one of their favorite times to shine, and the famous folk did NOT disappoint this year.
So check out the top celebrity costumes of 2023 in the gallery below.
Oh, and for the easily frightened, don’t worry — the only scary thing here is the fact that there are people over 40 who still have six pack abs! Spooky!
