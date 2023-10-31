The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023: HOW MANY Stars Went as Britney Spears?!

Maybe you were too tired, too busy, or too broke to go all-out for Halloween this year.



Well, if that’s the case, then fear not!



Because there’s a whole world of people with limitless time and money on their hands, and they all love nothing more than being the center of attention!



It’s called Hollywood, and it exists for the purpose of enabling us huddled masses to live vicariously through heavily botoxed stars with live-in personal trainers.



Halloween is one of their favorite times to shine, and the famous folk did NOT disappoint this year.



So check out the top celebrity costumes of 2023 in the gallery below.



Oh, and for the easily frightened, don’t worry — the only scary thing here is the fact that there are people over 40 who still have six pack abs! Spooky!

1 Paris Hilton as “Toxic” Britney Spears Paris Hilton attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 2 Justin Bieber as Some Sort of Snorkeling Guy Justin Bieber attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 3 Jessica Alba as VMAs Britney Jessica Alba attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 4 Megan Fox as Gogo Yubari, Machine Gun Kelly as the Bride from “Kill Bill” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 5 Edward Norton as David Beckham, Shauna Robertson as Victoria Beckham Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 6 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Day of the Dead Folks Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend Bette Midler’s Annual Hulaween Bash at Cipriani South Street on October 27, 2023 in New York City. 7 Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as Cal Naughton Jr. and Ricky Bobby Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 8 Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 9 Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as Danny and Sandy From “Grease” Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.