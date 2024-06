Zendaya is known for making fashion statements, but during the Dune 2 press tour, she wore some crazy outfits.



For example, she was a literal robot! A ROBOT.



The looks truly need to be seen to be believed.

This is an Alaïa 1 ((Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the “Dune 2” Photocall at Shangri La Hotel wearing a white wrap-around dress from Alaïa’s summer-fall 2024 collection by Pieter Mulier When In Paris… 2 ((Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the “Dune 2” Premiere at Le Grand Rex wearing Custom Louis Vuitton, as one does in Paris A Vintage Roboto Zendaya 3 ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)) Zendaya attended the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square in London. on February 15, 2024 wearing an outfit from Thierry Mugler’s “legendary” 20th anniversary fall/winter runway fashion show in 1995 Suit Up 4 ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the photocall for “Dune: Part Two” at IET London in maroon suit from Roksanda Zendaya Supporting Local Designer 5 ((Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the press conference for “Dune: Part Two” in South Korea wearing an outfit designed by designer Juun.J. Looking like a McQueen 6 ((Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the “Dune: Part Two” Seoul Premiere in a outfit designed by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in 1999. Zendaya’s Stéphane Rolland gown 7 ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the “Dune: Part Two” premiere at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024 in New York City.