Now that Anali has arrived in Kentucky, she and Clayton can make up for lost time, right?



Maybe not. On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 7, they wake up together after an uneventful night.



Clayton has a plan to introduce her to where he lives. But this is making him insecure. And Anali still has more of his family to meet. (Spoiler: it doesn’t go well)

Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos 1 (Image Credit: TLC) The two awaken in bed after an uneventful night. Despite having been apart for months, Anali and Clayton didn’t sleep together the night before. Well, except in the literal sense. Clayton admits to the camera that it makes him feel a little insecure. That’s not how he normally feels. In fact, when they were together in Peru, sex was fairly frequent.

“I think it’s so weird” 2 (Image Credit: TLC) As it turns out, it’s not about Clayton. Anali admits to the camera that it’s about the apartment. Not all apartments are alike. But where some apartments have walls so thick that residents can barely hear the fire alarm from their bedrooms (that’s me), others have very thin walls. Anali finds it unsettling that Clayton’s mom might hear them bone. Especially just after meeting. Additionally, there is just one bathroom. Two people can share a bathroom with some difficulty. With three, it’s going to be more of a problem … especially given normal post-coital cleanup. Point is, it’s not about Clayton.

They go horseback riding 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Clayton notes that Kentucky is famous for its horses. So he takes Anali into the countryside and they ride some very chill horses for a bit. It’s a cute way to introduce her to the area. Also, Clayton has put more thought into what it means to be on reality TV than a lot of other cast members. He very likely figured that showing an activity on Day One would be a better fit than diving directly into more of his mom’s closet or other family stuff. That’s coming, too, fear not.

Clayton wants to talk about one major issue 4 (Image Credit: TLC) For years, Anali has kept him a total secret. When they met up in Peru, she pretended that she was on a work trip. Now, she’s pretending that she has a temporary job on a work visa in the US — even though she’s getting married in three months. Clayton wants to know when they can do normal things, like posting public photos. For now, he feels like a dirty secret.

Anali has a plan 5 (Image Credit: TLC) She wants to make her family back home (and especially her dad) think that she met Clayton while working in the US. While many parents would prefer a years-long relationship to a sudden new one, apparently she feels that this will be an easier pill for her father to swallow. There are clearly cultural elements to this as well. Even on this season, Ashley and Manuel have similar issues. And on past seasons, we’ve seen other couples hide plans to marry or entire relationships from parents — particularly in South America.

Bourbon! 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Something that many may associate with Kentucky even more than horses is Bourbon. So, that evening, Clayton and his mother and Anali head out to a Bourbon tasting. His sister is meeting them — her first time meeting Anali. Clayton says that another reason for them meeting here is that Brandi “likes to drink.”

Brandi arrives with a friendly greeting 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Clayton and his mother have warned Anali of two things. The first is that Clayton’s older sister is extremely protective of him and has had issues with various girlfriends of his over the years. And the other is that she can either be very friendly or very not. Anali feels nervous. Honestly, the fact that Clayton will be translating for everyone is definitely not going to make her feel less anxious. You want to be able to make a first impression yourself.

Brandi DOES have some questions 8 (Image Credit: TLC) First, she knows just about nothing about Anali. But she looked on social media … and Anali has never posted anything about Clayton. He explains that her dad’s a worrier, so she’s hiding this so that he won’t find out. That strikes Brandi as a red flag. Then, Brandi goes all in. “Just to be blunt and not beat around the bush,” she says. “How do I know that she’s not just here for a green card?”

Oh boy 9 (Image Credit: TLC) Green card questions are generally pretty xenophobic — because it’s an accusation rooted in xenophobia. Anali answers, noting how difficult it was to leave her family. If she’d yearned for life in the US, it would have been easy. Instead, she fell in love with Clayton, and has spent years preparing to live with him. Meanwhile, Clayton is using one of his fingers to show his sister what he thinks of that question. He also gets in a jab, asking “you have enough to drink?” To which Brandi replies “no.”

Well, that’s enough 10 (Image Credit: TLC) Saying that she’s “over it,” Brandi admits that the hostility from Clayton is enough that she’s “about to cry.” So she walks away before anyone can see her tears. Outside, she vows to the camera that she will always be “overprotective,” even when it makes her brother angry.