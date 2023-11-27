Sophie Forgives Rob with One Condition on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 8, Rob has successfully coaxed Sophie into taking him back.



Now, he has to prove that he means what he says.



But very soon, a new obstacle will appear on the horizon. And it’s someone not as forgiving as Sophie.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Now that Sophie has agreed to return to Rob’s plumbing-free home instead of jetting back to the UK, he’s trying for a grand display of affection. He’s renting a beach house so that they can get away. We’re unclear on how much it costs, or what Rob does to afford it. But he’s clearly pulling out the stops to make an effort for Sophie.

Just be nicer! It’s free! 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Speaking to the confessional camera, Sophie clearly appreciates that Rob is making an effort. But she emphasizes that a pricey vacation isn’t what she needed. All that she wants from Rob is for him to treat her well and be loyal. She has decided that Rob’s cheating doesn’t qualify as “cheating” because it wasn’t physical. But she doesn’t want any further betrayals from him. And, again, he could just be nice to her.

Civilization at last! 3 (Image Credit: TLC) One gesture that Rob made is making sure that the rental had a bathroom. An indoor bathroom, no less! Again, we have real questions about Rob’s home. Is it an ancient structure from when outhouses were normal? Is it supposed to be a paid storage place? We can understand someone accepting substandard living conditions during a crisis. Our question is whether someone can actually rent something like this. How is this legal.

Making an effort? 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie praises Rob to the camera for getting Indian food, as it is her favorite. To her, this really seems like he’s making an effort to make her happy instead of getting whatever he wants. I … girl, please raise your standards. I do this for my fully (or even just mostly) platonic friends. It’s normal to consider someone else’s feelings when you get food. Has Rob not been doing this already?

Forgive and forget? Not quite 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Now, though Sophie has chosen to move past this, they do agree to one thing. She will be able to check his phone in the future. And, if he ever does this again (which would make it the third time), then it’s really over. That’s what she said last time. Allegedly, she means it this time.

Sophie calls her mom 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Stepping out of the house after their vacation, she calls her mom — who is not a fan of Rob — to check in. She clarifies that she’s back with Rob. Her mom gently notes that this is nuts, because she’s once again expecting Rob to behave differently than he has in the past.

She tracks his location, but … 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie reveals that, due to an oversight of Rob’s from ages ago, she can track his phone. He did give her permission — but clearly, he doesn’t know that it’s still enabled. This, Sophie says, is how she knows that he hasn’t physically cheated on her. That’s not necessarily ironclad, but clearly he’s never lied to her about his location.