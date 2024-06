Despite a lot of fears, Devin met Nick’s parents without incident. They gave the couple their blessing.



With that out of the way, Nick has a surprise in mind for Devin on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 7.



After that … it’ll be time for him to find out what small town life in Searcy has in store. Cue the ominous music.

Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Nick takes Devin to look at traditional Korean garments. While hanbok is no longer everyday attire, it remains an important cultural symbol. Ostensibly, their goal is to get dressed up and take photos together before heading to the United States.

They look great! 2 (Image Credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen couples wear hanbok before. This time, Devin and Nick go on a walk through an old fortress that is now a public park. They take plenty of photos for themselves, plus the production cameras that are with them.

CUTE 3 (Image Credit: TLC) We even get to see some of the photos that they took with the selfie stick. The little “heart” symbol is so endearing. And they look so cute and so happy. But a lot is on Nick’s mind at the moment. He has an ulterior motive, and really wishes that hanbok had pockets.

“Would you marry me, Devin?” 4 (Image Credit: TLC) After praising her for traveling all of this way for him and to meet his parents, Nick retrieves the ring and proposes to Devin. Yes, they are already engaged, but they never had a proper proposal. As is often the case with this franchise’s relationships, the engagement began as a practical discussion about how they can still be together. Now comes the symbolic gesture.