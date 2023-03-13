Well, if you’re a fan of onstage antics and awkward moments, we’re afraid we have some bad news:
Following last year’s ceremony, which featured one of the most shocking moments in awards show history, this year’s Oscars were a comparatively subdued affair.
In fact, you could say the show was boring in the best way possible.
Awards were handed out, tearful acceptance speeches delivered, and everyone generally stuck to the script.
There was no headline-grabbing drama, but there were plenty of moments that were emotional enough to bring a tear to the eye of any movie lover.
Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the night with an astonishing seven wins off of eleven nominations, and a quartet of beloved Hollywood veterans took the stage to accept the night’s acting awards, all of them first-time recipients.
Check out a full list of the evening’s most memorable moments below.
2023 Academy Awards: A Slew of First-Time Winners Make It a Memorable Night!
