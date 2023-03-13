2023 Academy Awards: A Slew of First-Time Winners Make It a Memorable Night!

Well, if you’re a fan of onstage antics and awkward moments, we’re afraid we have some bad news:



Following last year’s ceremony, which featured one of the most shocking moments in awards show history, this year’s Oscars were a comparatively subdued affair.



In fact, you could say the show was boring in the best way possible.



Awards were handed out, tearful acceptance speeches delivered, and everyone generally stuck to the script.



There was no headline-grabbing drama, but there were plenty of moments that were emotional enough to bring a tear to the eye of any movie lover.



Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the night with an astonishing seven wins off of eleven nominations, and a quartet of beloved Hollywood veterans took the stage to accept the night’s acting awards, all of them first-time recipients.



Check out a full list of the evening’s most memorable moments below.

1 Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture!. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) 2 Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 3 Here are the night’s big winners: Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ’The Whale,’ and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) 4 Michelle Yeoh won for Best Actress! (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) 5 Elizabeth Banks was joined on stage by the star of Cocaine Bear. (Photo via ABC) 6 Lady Gaga delivered a moving musical performance. (Photo via ABC) 7 Jimmy Kimmel gave us one of the best opening monologues in recent memory. (Photo via ABC) 8 The stars of RRR brought down the house! (Photo via ABC) 9 Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar after 45 years in the industry. (Photo via ABC) 10 Rihanna continued having the best year ever with a stirring performance. (Photo via ABC) 11 After An Irish Goodbye won Best Live Action Short Film, the audience serenaded star James Martin with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” 12 Halle Berry and Angela Bassett crushed it on the red — excuse us, CHAMPAGNE — carpet. (Photo via Getty) 13 Jennifer Connelly brought her A-game, as well! (Photo via Getty) 14 And you know Sigourney Weaver came to slay! (Photo via Getty) 15 Perennial fan favorite Guillermo del Toro took home another Oscar, this one for Best Animated Feature for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) 16 Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell had a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion on stage. (Photo via ABC) 17 And Jenny the Donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin became the night’s breakout star! (Photo via ABC)