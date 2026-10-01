Diddy Sent Back to Solitary Confinement Following Reports of Drinking, Cell Phone Use In Prison

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Earlier this week, we reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been drinking Hennessy, using a cell phone, and generally living the gpd life behind bars.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Diddy is back in solitary confinement — and this time, it reportedly has nothing to do with a prison fight.

The music mogul has been returned to the Special Housing Unit at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey following a report about his alleged VIP treatment behind bars.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

And if the allegations are accurate, “VIP treatment” might actually be putting it mildly.

Sources told NBC that Combs allegedly had other inmates cooking his meals, cleaning his bathroom, making his bed and doing his laundry. He was reportedly treated to meals including pizza, curry chicken and empanadas.

There were also allegations that he received massages from fellow inmates and had access to contraband alcohol.

Perhaps most notably, NBC reported that Combs allegedly had access to a contraband cellphone. Sources claimed he used the phone to browse Instagram and view sexually explicit photos reportedly sent by a former girlfriend.

Now prison officials are apparently taking a closer look.

According to TMZ, returning an inmate to the Special Housing Unit can be standard procedure while prison officials conduct an investigation. So, Combs’ placement in solitary confinement does not establish that the allegations against him are true.

It is, however, an unfortunate development for someone whose prison stay has already included a previous trip to “the hole.”

Combs was placed in solitary confinement in July after an alleged altercation with another inmate. He was eventually released from the Special Housing Unit in August and returned to the general population.

The Bureau of Prisons has declined to discuss Combs’ individual circumstances, citing privacy, safety and security concerns. Its representatives have acknowledged that contraband — including cellphones, drugs and weapons — remains an ongoing challenge inside federal facilities.

Meanwhile, a representative for Combs has pushed back against the media attention surrounding his life in prison, saying that he continues to serve his sentence within the rules while awaiting a decision on his appeal.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two counts related to transporting people across state lines for prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

His projected release date is currently January 21, 2028.

For now, though, it looks like Diddy’s prison accommodations have gotten considerably less comfortable.