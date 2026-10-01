Charles Kelley, Lady A Singer, Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis: 'The Life Expectancy Far Exceeds What It Used to Be'

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Charles Kelley, singer for Lady A, has a rare blood cancer.

Delivering a health update to fans and followers, he shared how doctors caught it by chance.

Though survival odds are less than ideal, Kelley pointed out how they have improved.

He has a loving family, a few other helping factors on his side, and even a friend’s cancer journey to make things easier in the health battles ahead.

Charles Kelley performs at EXIT/IN on August 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Charles Kelley has multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer

This week, Lady A singer Charles Kelley took to Instagram to deliver “a little health update.”

Sitting beside his wife, Cassie, the 45-year-old singer shared that he has a rare blood cancer.

Kelley shared that he has had some rib fractures, which resulted in blood tests.

“One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma,” he revealed.

“It’s rare,” Kelley acknowledged. “But I’m young, I feel healthy.”

He continued: “And the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years.”

Kelley detailed that the treatments have advanced so “that even the life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be.”

Going back about a decade, the five-year survival rate for multiple myeloma in the US was about 64%. That’s just shy of two-out-of-three.

Across that same span of time, the death rate has fallen by about 3% each year.

Kelley has youth, money, and a positive attitude on his side, and he’s hoping that these will tilt the odds in his favor.

Comfort and emotional support can come from many sources

Charles Kelley shared that a friend received a cancer diagnosis of his own about two months before his.

This friend is on her own cancer journey.

Having her as a role model of sorts has “really helped” him, oddly enough.

“I feel really hopeful,” Kelley shared. “In the same spirit of the way we’ve shared a lot of my sobriety journey, just getting this stuff off your chest is so freeing and it takes the power away from it a little bit.”

To fans and followers, he stated: “We wanted to let you all know what was going on, and we’re gonna get through it.”

Kelley has a 10-year-old son named Ward. His other son, Archer, just turned 1 year old on September 16.

These two, and his wife — with whom he shared a kiss during the video —

Kelley was sure to also praise the doctors and caregivers in Nashville.

“It’s just another hurdle,” he characterized, “and I feel confident that we’re gonna get through it.”

We are all hopeful that his confidence is well placed.