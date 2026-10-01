Rick Ross Arrested for Battery & Strangulation After Ex-Girlfriend Posts Gruesome Injury Photos

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Rapper Rick Ross is in police custody in Florida after turning himself in.

His charges include battery and a more serious battery by strangulation charge.

Information is still coming to light, but it appears that the allegations include a brutal domestic assault.

The rapper is maintaining that he is innocent, despite his arrest history and the harrowing photos of alleged injuries.

Rapper Rick Ross surrendered on October 1, 2026 after harrowing allegations of domestic violence led to criminal charges. (Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Jail)

Rick Ross surrendered to police on Thursday morning

On the morning of Thursday, October 1, rapper Rick Ross (whose real name is William Roberts II) started spooky season on a sour note.

Authorities arrested him on charges of both misdemeanor battery and felony battery by strangulation, TMZ reports.

He is currently behind bars in Miami-Dade County jail.

In Ross’ booking photo, viewers can see that he’s wearing a very stylish and vibrant button-down shirt over a black undershirt.

The battery by strangulation charge has him locked away on a $5,000 bond. The lesser battery charge has only a $1,000 bond.

Gravely, it appears that both charges are related to domestic violence.

Last week, his ex-girlfriend took to social media to share photos with apparent injuries.

She says that these were injuries that she suffered at Ross’ hands.

It was not immediately clear if the charges that he is facing are for alleged violence towards her. (However, we soon learned that they were. Details are below.)

If Ross cannot arrange for release on bond, he’s in for a long wait — as his arraignment is scheduled for October 22.

The details of the allegations behind the charges are very serious

In an update, TMZ shared that Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend identified an August 28 incident as she pressed charges.

According to what she told police, she was asleep at their shared home.

Ross then allegedly woke her up in a jealous rage — rage ignited, it seems, by a photo on social media in which she had been tagged.

She told investigators that he questioned her and then slapped him in the face.

Every time that she denied cheating on him, he allegedly struck her again — in the chest and in the face.

According to the police report, Ross choked her until she could not breathe.

He also allegedly grabbed her ponytail and slammed her against a wall.

In the context of this new information, a $6,000 bond seems like a pretty clear indicator of how little our society cares about the most heinous of crimes.

Ross is legally innocent until proven guilty. His attorney claims that his client is factually innocent, as well.

We will be sure to keep an eye on this harrowing story as it unfolds.