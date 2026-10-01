Farrah Abraham Can’t Speak After Jaws Wired Shut (And Even The Photos Are Painful)

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Just one year after swearing off more work on her face, Farrah Abraham had major jaw surgery.

She had “custom jaws” designed for her face and then implanted.

As a result, Farrah’s mouth has been wired shut.

Before anyone celebrates, they should know that her reasons for the surgery, she says, are a very serious matter.

Actress Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference on January 11, 2020. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Farrah Abraham cannot speak and is on an all-liquid diet

TMZ reports that Farrah Abraham underwent double-disc jaw surgery last week.

In the process, the “custom jaws” that had been engineered to fit her face were implanted.

As you can see from photos, the swelling is substantial and makes Farrah all but unrecognizable.

Farrah has stitches on both sides of her face and even across her neck.

For the next two months, she will have to be on a liquid diet and unable to speak — because her jaw has been wired shut.

Despite no longer being a reality star and her still-technically-happening run for Austin City Council (please do not let that happen, people of Austin), Farrah still has a manager, Chrissy Johnston.

“Farrah cannot speak because her jaw is wired shut, and her face is extremely swollen,” Johnston explained to The Daily Mail.

“She’s in a severe amount of pain and is really struggling,” she detailed. “Both physically and mentally.”

According to Johnston, the surgery also resulted in Farrah having “lost hearing in her right ear.”

Their hope, she added, is that her hearing “returns to normal over time.”

She feels ‘like Frankenstein’ with her stitches and wiring

This week, Farrah Abraham didn’t let having her jaw wired shut stop her from appearing on social media.

In addition to sharing numerous articles about her swollen face, she also appeared on her daughter’s page.

During 17-year-old Sophia’s TikTok Live, Farrah held up a whiteboard while showing a visibly swollen face.

The text explained that she had “had surgery” and, as a result, “can’t talk.”

On Instagram, Farrah explained that she felt “like Frankenstein right now.” We can only assume that she is referring to Frankenstein’s monster.

Naturally, many Teen Mom fans might jump for joy at the news that Farrah, however briefly, cannot physically speak.

However, she says that the surgery is to repair an injury that she suffered in 2021.

Farrah alleges that Dominic Foppoli, the former Windsor, California mayor, sexually assaulted her five years ago.

That harrowing allegation takes the winds out of the sails of any celebrators. No matter how terrible of a person Farrah is, no one deserves that.

She is suing Foppoli for an 8-figure sum in civil court. He denies wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime in this matter.