Pete Davidson Says He Cooked His Own Ketamine, 'Ate Pills Every Day' at Height of Addiction

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Pete Davidson has experienced numerous ups and downs over the course of his years in the spotlight.

These days, Davidson is a new dad with a slew of exciting movie and TV projects on the horizon.

But he didn’t always have so many reasons to be optimistic about his future, and in a new interview, he opened up about his darkest days.

Pete Davidson attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a wide-ranging conversation published by Variety on Wednesday, Pete revealed that at the height of his drug use, the situation was so bad that his mother was afraid she would “see on the news that something nad had happened.”

“It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it,” he says, referring to the psychedelic drug ketamine.

“And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day. It got scary because I didn’t feel high. I felt high when I wasn’t doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem.”

Davidson added that he sought help after an emotional phone call in which his mother urged him to get clean.

“She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me,” recalls Davidson.

“I reached a point where I couldn’t do that to her anymore.”

These days, Pete has clearly turned a corner in his life and career.

While his relationship with Elsie Hewitt may have fizzled, insiders say the exes are dedicated to amicably co-parenting their daughter together.

Pete is about to star alongside Nicolas Hoult in the highly anticipated action thriller How to Rob a Bank. And he credits his new lease on life to his daughter.

Davidson says he’s sober these days, with the exception of “four beers a year.”

“I don’t f—k with drugs anymore. It’s been two or three years from doing really hard stuff and about a year or more from weed,” he explains, adding:

“Weirdly, the hardest thing to stop was weed. And now it’s easy because I have a kid. Anytime there’s ever a thought, I look at my phone background and go, ‘Oh yeah, no.’”

Davidson says he’d previously gone to rehab for the benefit of other people in his life, but this time, he got clean for the right reasons:

“It can’t be for anyone or for a job. You really have to want it, and when you’re done, you’re done,” he told Variety.

We’re sure his daughter will benefit from that effort for many years to come.