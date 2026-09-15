Travis Kelce Accused of 'Slapping at Fan' Ahead of Chiefs Game: Illegal Use of Hands?

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Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

And as expected, Taylor Swift skipped the Emmys to cheer on her man — and she was seated next to Tom Cruise, for some reason.

But even more surprising than the Jerry Maguire cameo was Travis’ pregame interaction with an aggressive fan.

Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yes, Travis is apparently willing to share a lot with the Arrowhead faithful. His game day gloves, however, are where he draws the line.

The Hall of Famer had an awkward encounter when a spectator appeared to reach for one of his gloves.

Kelce was making his way toward the locker room when he stopped to acknowledge fans sitting near the field.

He had removed his gloves and was holding them in his hand while offering high-fives and fist bumps.

That’s when one fan apparently decided he was going to take things a little further.

As Kelce reached toward the crowd, the fan appeared to grab for one of the gloves. Kelce immediately swatted the person’s hand away and shot a displeased look toward the crowd.

According to Page Six, Kelce “slapped away” the attempted glove theft.

The moment was captured on video and quickly made its way around social media, where fans had decidedly different opinions about what happened.

Some viewers argued that the fan may have genuinely believed Kelce was handing over the glove as a souvenir.

Others were considerably less sympathetic toward the spectator.

“He shouldn’t have held it in that hand, but also why would anyone think he’s giving his gloves away pregame? Lol,” one user said.

“It look like he was handing it I can see why the fan thought it too,” another added.

Either way, Kelce clearly wasn’t interested in donating part of his uniform before he had even played a snap.

The awkward moment was ultimately just a minor blip in what turned out to be a very successful night for the Chiefs star. Kansas City defeated Denver 31-10, while Kelce contributed three catches for 71 yards in his first game of the 2026 season.

The game also marked Kelce’s first NFL appearance since marrying Taylor in July, which was no doubt a matter of considerable symbolic importance for Trav.

So, ultimately, the glove survived, Kelce survived, and the Chiefs won their season opener.

The fan, meanwhile, has presumably learned an important lesson: When Travis Kelce is holding his glove, it is probably best to admire it from a respectful distance.