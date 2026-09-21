Carrot Top ‘Breathing On His Own’ Following Alleged Suicide Attempt: Report

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Comedian Carrot Top — whose real name is Scott Thompson — was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt last week.

Thankfully, Thompson survived after being rushed to a hospital near his home in Las Vegas.

The nature of the attempt is unclear, but insiders say the comic is now awake and “breathing on his own.”

Carrot Top attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Hiw representative, Jami Schlicher, confirmed that the 61-year-old was hospitalized but did not address the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Schlicher said in a statement.

“His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”

The statement offered no additional details about Carrot Top’s condition.

The shocking news comes after more than two decades of Thompson becoming a fixture of the Las Vegas entertainment scene. He has headlined his prop-comedy show at the Luxor since 2005, making his residency one of the longest-running in the city.

The comedian first rose to prominence in the early 1990s through appearances on shows including Comic Strip Live and Star Search. His career eventually expanded into television and film, with appearances on Scrubs, The George Lopez Show, and Last Comic Standing, along with a starring role in the 1998 comedy Chairman of the Board.

More recently, Carrot Top made a cameo as himself on the HBO series Hacks in 2024.

Known for his unmistakable red hair, energetic stage presence, and famously elaborate props, the comedian has built an unusual career around a style of comedy that has kept audiences coming back to his Las Vegas show for years.

For now, however, the focus is understandably on Carrot Top’s recovery rather than his next performance.

His family is asking for privacy as he receives medical care, while those closest to him have expressed gratitude for the public’s concern and support.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.