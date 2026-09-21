Chad Gilbert Cause of Death: New Found Glory Guitarist, Ex-Husband of Hayley Williams Was 45

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Chad Gilbert — the musician and producer best known as a founding member of the punk band New Found Glory — has passed away.

He was just 45 years old.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory performs onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards Kickoff Concert at Battery Park August 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

News of Gilbert’s death comes courtesy of an Instagram post shared by his wife

“On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the statement read.

“He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” Cimorelli continued, adding:

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be.

“He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian.”

Lisa also included a statement from the band, whose lengthy career included eleven studio albums and numerous side projects.

“Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades,” the surviving members of New Found Glory wrote, adding:

“Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings.

“While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory, and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

In addition to his pioneering work with NFG, Gilbert was lead vocalist for side-projects International Superheroes of Hardcore and Shai Hulud.

Prior to his marriage to Cimorelli, he was briefly married to Paramore singer Hayley Williams.

Chad had been battling brain cancer for several years. In March of 2026, he underwent emergency brain surgery after three tumors were discovered.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. Our thoughts go out to Gilbert’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.