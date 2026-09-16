Sydney Sweeney Urged to Dump Scooter Braun By Hollywood Super Agent

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Sydney Sweeney’s career is mostly going well (even if her lingerie brand is struggling).

But apparently, not everyone is thrilled about the partner she’s chosen to enjoy her success.

Sydney reportedly found herself at the center of an unusual Hollywood power struggle involving her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, and powerhouse talent agent Ari Emanuel.

Sydney Sweeney performs with Diplo at Diploâ€™s HonkyTonk during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

According to a new report from Page Six, Emanuel advised Sweeney to end her relationship with Braun because staying with him could hurt her standing as a serious actress and businesswoman.

Yes, Hollywood relationships now come with career notes.

The alleged conversation reportedly took place earlier this year, after Braun himself encouraged Sweeney to meet with Emanuel. The advice reportedly did not go over particularly well with either Sweeney or Braun.

There’s just one fairly important wrinkle here: Emanuel’s representative has denied that the meeting or the alleged advice ever happened.

Regardless, Sweeney’s career has certainly entered a new phase.

She first became widely known for Euphoria before earning additional acclaim for her work on The White Lotus. She has since expanded into film and producing, with projects including Anyone But You, Immaculate, and Christy.

She has also developed a growing business empire through brand partnerships and her own ventures.

And Syd certainly hasn’t shied away from making headlines along the way.

Her increasingly high-profile advertising campaigns have generated plenty of attention, including her controversial American Eagle campaign and, most recently, a provocative campaign for sports prediction company Novig.

The latter has sparked criticism from female athletes and generated another round of debate surrounding Sydney’s public image.

Meanwhile, Sweeney and Braun have continued to attract attention as a couple.

The two began dating in 2025, following Syd’s split from former fiancé Jonathan Davino. Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen.

Whether the alleged ultimatum ever happened remains disputed. But the situation highlights just how much scrutiny can accompany Sweeney’s rapidly expanding Hollywood profile.

At this point, she appears to have plenty of people interested in her career choices — whether she asked for their advice or not.