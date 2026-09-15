Nick Reiner Speaks in Court Day After Emmys Tribute to Late Dad, Will Not Face Death Penalty If Convicted

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At last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis took the stage to pay tribute to her late friend and costar Rob Reiner.

As you’ll likely recall, Rob and wife Michele Reiner were stabbed to death inside their Los Angeles home last December.

Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with their deaths.

Nick appeared in court this morning, where he waived his right to a speedy trial and surprised onlookers by thanking the judge.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

The 33-year-old accused murderer looked noticeably different from his previous court appearances.

Reiner appeared “emotionless” and “eerily calm” during the hearing, according to Page Six, wearing a brown prison uniform with facial stubble and longer hair that had been combed to the side. He also appeared healthier and seemed to have gained some weight since his previous hearing in April.

Reiner was seated beside his public defender, Kimberly Greene, who took over his case after attorney Alan Jackson withdrew in January. When Judge Sam Ohta asked whether he understood that he was giving up his right to a speedy trial, Reiner simply replied, “yes.”

He also thanked the judge at one point during the proceedings.

The hearing came just hours after Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced a major decision in the case:

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty if Reiner is convicted of murdering his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

“After a careful and thorough review of all these factors, the district attorney’s office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case,” Hochman said.

That means Reiner faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reiner has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the December 2025 deaths of his parents, who were found dead inside their Brentwood home on December 14.

A grand jury recently returned a new indictment accusing Reiner of planning the killings and included the allegation that he was “lying in wait.” He also faces an allegation involving the use of a knife.

Reiner had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a history of drug addiction. He remains in custody without bail as the legal proceedings continue.

Hochman also said that Reiner’s siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, have expressed a strong desire for grand jury transcripts to remain sealed. The siblings reportedly believe releasing details and evidence from the case would cause them additional trauma.

For now, the court will decide whether those transcripts remain private.

As for the trial, don’t expect to see Reiner in front of a jury anytime soon. Hochman estimated that proceedings are unlikely to begin before 2027.

That gives the Reiner family plenty of time to continue dealing with a tragedy that has already changed their lives forever.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available