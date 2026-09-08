Salma Hayek Posts Fully Nude Pics to Celebrate 60th Birthday

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Salma Hayek is officially 60, and apparently, she has no time for silly concepts like “dressing your age.”

The actress celebrated her milestone birthday by ditching her clothes and taking a dip in the ocean, and why not?

Turning 60 seems like the perfect excuse to leave your swimsuit on the shore.

Salma Hayek attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Salma, whose birthday was September 2, shared the revealing photos on Instagram Monday, giving fans an eyeful as she enjoyed the water in nothing but her birthday suit.

In one photo, the ageless actress smiled while lounging in the shallow water, with the waves strategically covering her body.

Another snap showed Hayek standing in the ocean with her back to the camera while seemingly enjoying a carefree moment in the surf.

And her caption was refreshingly simple.

“60 and grateful,” she wrote.

Naturally, fans were more than happy to celebrate the milestone with her.

“60 yet ageless … Father Time must be smitten with you,” one admirer commented.

“60 years of sweetness, talent, grace, and a beauty that shines from the inside out,” another gushed.

But if anyone is surprised that Hayek is comfortable showing off her body at 60, they clearly haven’t been paying attention.

The actress has spent years refusing to let Hollywood’s obsession with youth dictate how she feels about aging.

In April 2025, Hayek told People that she wasn’t interested in trying to look younger. Instead, she wanted to look good for her age — and, perhaps more importantly, still get that reaction from her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“I just want my husband to still go, ‘Wow’ when he looks at me,” she said.

Hayek added that she was perfectly happy embracing the beauty that comes with getting older.

“I’m more excited about being 50 and 60 and looking good at 50 and 60,” she explained. “It’s a different kind of beauty.”

This isn’t even Hayek’s first birthday thirst trap.

For Salma’s 59th birthday last year, she posed in a red bikini aboard a yacht while holding what appeared to be a cocktail.

“59 trips around the sun and still dancing,” she captioned that post.

And in 2025, Hayek took things one step further when she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at 58, posing in a green bikini during a poolside shoot.

At the time, she admitted that the opportunity once seemed completely unimaginable.

“If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse,” she said.

Now, at 60, she’s still turning heads, still making headlines and apparently still perfectly comfortable reminding everyone that getting older doesn’t mean getting boring.