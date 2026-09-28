Pac Cause of Death: Beloved AEW Wrestler Passes Away at 40

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We have tragic news to report from the world of pro wrestling.

AEW star Benjamin Satterley, better known to fans as Pac has passed away.

Satterley was just 40 years old.

A general view of atmosphere during Boxing at Barker presented by Budweiser at Barkar Hangar on April 16, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Budweiser)

All Elite Wrestling announced the devastating news on Sunday. A cause of death has not been announced.

The timing of Satterley’s death makes the news especially shocking.

The wrestler had competed in AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago on Saturday night — less than 24 hours before his death (via CNN).

PAC faced Andrade El Idolo during the event, challenging for the National Championship. Andrade ultimately retained the title.

Satterley was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and began his professional wrestling career in 2004.

He eventually made his way to the United States, where he became known for his athletic, high-flying wrestling style.

In 2012, Satterley signed with WWE and adopted the ring name Adrian Neville. He became a major part of the company’s NXT brand and won the NXT Championship before eventually moving to WWE’s main roster.

He later captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Satterley left WWE in 2018 and joined AEW the following year as one of the promotion’s original signings.

Under the name Pac, he became the first All-Atlantic Champion and also won the AEW World Trios Championship.

Since 2024, he had been part of the Death Riders faction.

AEW described Satterley as a wrestler who captivated fans around the world with his innovative moves and extraordinary ability inside the ring.

“Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the company said in its statement, while extending its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

AEW President Tony Khan also paid tribute to the late wrestler.

“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence,” Khan wrote, praising him as a beloved husband and friend while also highlighting his athleticism, professionalism and dedication to wrestling.

Satterley’s death marks another loss for the wrestling community, which recently mourned former AEW wrestler Andy Williams, known professionally as The Butcher, who died at 48.

Our thoughts go out to the entire AEW community during this incredibly difficult time.