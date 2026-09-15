Emmy Winners 2026: 'Widow's Bay' Makes History on TV's Biggest Night

Well, we hate to our own horn, but we did predict that Widow’s Bay would clean up at the Emmys.
And sure enough, the beloved Apple TV+ won big on TV’s biggest night.
In fact, Widow’s Bay and its star Matthew Rhys (who won in TWO lead actor categories, an Emmy’s first!) made history on Monday.
Of course, they weren’t the only victors, as Hacks, The Pitt, and a host of other great shows also took home some shiny statuettes.
So without further ado, here are the rest of the big winners at the 78th Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – WINNER
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – WINNER
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task – WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat – WINNER
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors – WINNER
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis – WINNER
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt – WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay – WINNER