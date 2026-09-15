 Skip to Content
Emmy Winners 2026: ‘Widow’s Bay’ Makes History on TV’s Biggest …

Emmy Winners 2026: 'Widow's Bay' Makes History on TV's Biggest Night

By Author Tyler Johnson

Published: Sep 14, 2026 at 10:57 PM • Category Emmy Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Well, we hate to our own horn, but we did predict that Widow’s Bay would clean up at the Emmys.

And sure enough, the beloved Apple TV+ won big on TV’s biggest night.

In fact, Widow’s Bay and its star Matthew Rhys (who won in TWO lead actor categories, an Emmy’s first!) made history on Monday.

Matthew Rhys accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for "The Beast In Me" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Matthew Rhys accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for “The Beast In Me” onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Of course, they weren’t the only victors, as Hacks, The Pitt, and a host of other great shows also took home some shiny statuettes.

So without further ado, here are the rest of the big winners at the 78th Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – WINNER
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – WINNER
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Noah Wyle: 78th Emmy Awards Thank You Cam

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER
Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task – WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat – WINNER
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me – WINNER

Matthew Rhys with both his Emmys

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors – WINNER

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis – WINNER
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt – WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay – WINNER