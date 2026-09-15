Emmy Winners 2026: 'Widow's Bay' Makes History on TV's Biggest Night

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Well, we hate to our own horn, but we did predict that Widow’s Bay would clean up at the Emmys.

And sure enough, the beloved Apple TV+ won big on TV’s biggest night.

In fact, Widow’s Bay and its star Matthew Rhys (who won in TWO lead actor categories, an Emmy’s first!) made history on Monday.

Matthew Rhys accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for “The Beast In Me” onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Of course, they weren’t the only victors, as Hacks, The Pitt, and a host of other great shows also took home some shiny statuettes.

So without further ado, here are the rest of the big winners at the 78th Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt

Gerran Howell – The Pitt

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey – Task – WINNER

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt

Fiona Dourif – The Pitt

Allison Janney – The Diplomat – WINNER

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed – Bait

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac – Beef

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Beef

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors – WINNER

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis – WINNER

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt – WINNER

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay – WINNER