Johannah Duggar & David Swanson: Married! And Planning a Second Wedding?

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Weeks ago, we reported that Johannah Duggar was quietly preparing to tie the knot.

She is now a married woman.

Her new husband — who was already an in-law to the Duggars by way of his sister’s marriage — is part of the Duggar clan.

Johannah’s wedding was a small affair. But she’s reportedly planning a larger ceremony for the near future.

There are just so many Duggars. And here so many of them are, all in one majestic photograph. (Image Credit: TLC)

Johannah Duggar and David Swanson are married

E! News got ahold of marriage records for Johannah Duggar and David Swanson.

20-year-old Johannah, who was actually born after the family first began appearing on reality TV, married her husband on September 10.

The private ceremony took place in Arkansas, where most of the Duggar clan reside.

According to their wedding website, Johannah and David plan to exchange vows again in a larger event one month later, on October 10.

We had previously reported on their incoming nuptials after the couple applied for a marriage license.

Johannah was the second Duggar child to be born after the Duggars became reality TV personalities.

Consequently, many longtime Duggar-watchers might express surprise that she is marrying off so young.

Yes, 20 is probably too young to be married.

But, in the fringe world of fundamentalism, this is sort of the last age to marry someone off to a member of the in-group before risking them wondering about making their own choices in the real world.

The youngest Duggar to marry, as far as the public knows, is Justin Duggar. It would be irresponsible for us to speculate as to why there was such an apparent rush to the altar with Justin specifically, though many fans have theories.

They were already in-laws through her brother and his sister’s marriage

Normally, when two people marry, one says that their families have joined.

In the case of Johannah Duggar and David Swanson, who is 23, that ship had already sailed.

David’s sister, Lauren Swanson, married Josiah Duggar back in 2018.

That marriage followed a three-month “engagement” — a courtship, a sort of fundamentalist ritual in which wedding plans are made without a father-approved couple being able to establish anything but a superficial bond.

Johannah and David’s children, if they have any (which seems likely, given the cult’s whole deal), will be double-cousins with Josiah and Lauren’s children. (They have four kids.)

Most Duggar-watchers think of the Duggar clan as sort of all-or-nothing when it comes to these events.

Some things, especially in the wake of scandals such as Josh’s crimes or Joseph’s arrest earlier this year, remain private — and only become public knowledge much later, or through leaks.

Other things are major productions, especially if they help Jim Bob to push a sanitized version of his extreme ideology.

It appears that Johannah and David are doing both — a private ceremony in September and a larger production in October.

At least we know that reality TV cameras won’t be there to try to make any of this seem normal or okay. It is not.