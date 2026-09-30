Presley Gerber: Video Shows Cindy Crawford's Son 'High' In Sober House Before Death [Report]

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It’s been just over a week since Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, passed away inside a rehab facility in Southern California.

Now, we have disturbing new information about Presley’s final hours.

Portions of the last night of the 27-year-old’s life have been captured on video, offering a heartbreaking glimpse into the struggles he faced.

Presley Walker Gerber attends the World Premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Presley died on September 20 after suffering what authorities described as an apparent overdose while staying at Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, California.

TMZ and other outlets have reported that workers at the facility were aware that Presley was “high” when he checked in.

Now, new footage shows the model inside the facility the night before his death.

In the clip below, Presley appears wearing a white tank top, black glasses, and a silver chain necklace. His distinctive neck tattoos are visible as he films himself inside his living quarters.

He also gives viewers a look around the facility, which features multiple beds and a balcony overlooking the property and the surrounding city skyline.

According to Page Six, two sources confirmed that Presley filmed the video Saturday night — just hours before his death.

The facility itself is an upscale $7.7 million property with amenities including a movie theater, gym, chef-prepared meals and views of the surrounding mountains.

Its website describes a “three-phase recovery program” involving goal-setting activities, volunteer work, and character-building exercises.

But despite the luxurious surroundings, Presley was reportedly struggling in the days leading up to his death.

One source previously told Page Six that he “seemed off” and “didn’t seem like himself.”

Authorities were reportedly called to the facility the following morning for a cardiac arrest and overdose. Presley was found dead at the scene.

His official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Presley had publicly discussed his struggles with addiction and depression over the years. He had also been arrested for DUI in 2018, ultimately pleading no contest and receiving three years of probation.

His death has devastated his family, particularly his sister, Kaia Gerber.

“Kaia and Presley were insanely close,” a source told Page Six. “They were way more than brother and sister. They were like best friends.”

Cindy has reportedly been left “devastated” and “inconsolable” following the loss of her only son.

The family is now planning a private memorial, with Presley reportedly cremated and his ashes set to remain at his parents’ Malibu home.

While the newly surfaced footage provides another glimpse into Presley’s final night, many questions surrounding his death remain unanswered.

For the Gerber family, however, the focus appears to be on grieving privately after an unimaginable loss.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.