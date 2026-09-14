Emmy Predictions 2026: 'The Pitt,' 'Widow's Bay' Set to Win Big

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The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place tonight, with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay set to assume hosting duties for the first time.

We’re sure she’s feeling the pressure, but hopefully her stress is somewhat relieved by the fact that some genius decided to schedule TV’s biggest night opposite a massive Week 1 NFL game (Travis Kelce’s first as a married man!)

So there’s a good chance that tonight’s viewership will be historically tiny, but that’s a problem for NBC, not for us!

Noah Wyle attends the 78th Emmy Awards Night 2 at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We’ll be tuning in and rooting for our favorite shows and trying to impress our friends with our spot-on predictions.

And if you’re worried about that last part, fear not!

As always, The Hollywood Gossip has you covered with air-tight picks in all of the night’s top categories!

(Disclaimer: The picks are not literally air-tight, so exercise caution when plunking down those prediction market bets!)

Best Drama Series

Nominees: The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Your Friends & Neighbors

Our prediction: The Pitt

The Pitt somehow managed to top its Emmy-winning first season with an equally intense (and harrowing) second season. With its universal acclaim from critics and Kalshi giving it a 95% chance, another victory looks likely.

Best Comedy Series

Nominees: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, Widow’s Bay

Our prediction: Widow’s Bay

Hacks may deserve one final victory lap, but Widow’s Bay has the momentum.

The Apple TV newcomer dominated the Creative Arts Emmys with eight wins and now has an 82% chance of winning the top comedy prize, according to Kalshi.

Lead Actor, Drama Series

Nominees: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Steve Carell, The Morning Show; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Mark Ruffalo, Task; Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Our prediction: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Wyle has made Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch the emotional center of The Pitt, carrying the weight of the show’s devastating hospital drama.

His performance has put him in position for another trip to the Emmy podium, with Kalshi giving him a 94% chance to win.

Lead Actress, Drama Series

Nominees: Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age; Chase Infiniti, The Testaments; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus; Zendaya, Euphoria

Our prediction: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

After six seasons of Better Call Saul without an Emmy win, Seehorn finally has the role that could end her drought. She carries much of Pluribus as Carol Sturka, making her performance the standout even against heavy hitters like Zendaya and Keri Russell.

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Nominees: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man; Steve Carell, Rooster; Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Our prediction: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Rhys has emerged as one of the biggest stories of this Emmy season thanks to his hilarious performance as overwhelmed mayor Tom Loftis. His Widow’s Bay role has him riding a wave of momentum, with Kalshi giving him a whopping 96% chance of winning.

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Nominees: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles; Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback; Jean Smart, Hacks

Our prediction: Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart deserves one final Emmy for her sensational five-season run as Deborah Vance. With Hacks ending its acclaimed run, giving Smart another trophy feels like the perfect way to send off one of television’s most memorable comedy characters.

So there you have it, folks! Count on those shows and stars to take home the night’s biggest prizes!

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Emmys if there weren’t a surprise or two…