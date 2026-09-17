Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Split After 9 Years of Marriage

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After 9 years of marriage, Amanda Seyfriend and Thomas Sadoski have split.

Seyfried is a famous actress and a famously good person, but has often kept her marriage out of the spotlight.

Now, she, her husband, and her two children are adjusting to a new dynamic.

“It’s GOOD,” the former couple reassure everyone while announcing the end of their marriage.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the 74th Primetime Emmyson September 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are ending their marriage

In a statement to People, Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski revealed that they have already separated.

Their belief is that, ultimately, ending their marriage is the right move for their family.

“We have been separated for a while,” the now former couple revealed in their statement.

“And,” Seyfriend and Sadoski shared, “it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit.”

The exes affirmed: “We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD.”

This brief statement from Seyfried and Sadoski seems very organic.

Many exes — for numerous understandable reasons — tend to have a publicist or other third party write these announcements.

But the “it’s good” doesn’t sound formulaic; it sounds personal and affirming, even a the risk of overselling it.

Given that they met over a decade ago and are both mature adults, that is great to see.

When divorces are acrimonious, it tends to either be because of at least one party being a terrible person, or at least one party lacking emotional maturity. Any breakup is hard, but this one seems healthy.

Their history together was very positive, but also very private

Amanda Seyfried, who is now 40, and Thomas Sadoski, who is now 50, met back in 2015.

Though Seyfried is better known for films like Mean Girls, Jennifer’s Body, and The Housemaid, she like many actors has also starred on stage plays.

That year, they both starred in the off-Broadway play, The Way We Get By.

The following year, they ended up as co-stars again as love interests in The Last Word.

Sometimes, life imitates art. By March of 2016, their relationship was confirmed.

In March of 2017, Seyfried and Sadoski quietly eloped. Days later, they welcomed their first child — a daughter named Nina.

In September of 2020, they welcomed Thomas Jr. during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite Seyfried’s fame, the two have maintained a relatively low profile when it comes o their relationship.

They reside on rural land in upstate New York. (This is a good reminder that, statistically, most farmers are millionaires.)

Our thoughts are with this family as they continue to adjust to their new reality. We hope that things remain amicable and all-caps “GOOD” for everyone involved.