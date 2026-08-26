Miley Cyrus 'Predicted' Dolly Parton's Death In Eerie Interview, Fans Believe

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As we previously reported, music icon and overall queen Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday, August 25.

And that date is of great significance to one of the most important people in Dolly’s life.

Dolly was godmother to Miley Cyrus, and in interviews, Miley often noted that August 25 is always circled on her mental calendar.

Miley Cyrus speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony honoring Miley Cyrus on May 22, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I decided to release ‘Used To Be Young’ on Aug. 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career,” she said in an interview while promoting the single.

And it’s true that that date had major importance to Miley, even before Dolly’s death.

August 25, 2010, Miley and Liam Hemsworth (whom she would later marry) broke up for the first time (per TMZ).

And on August 25, 2013, Miley kicked in the door of the next stage in her career when she stunned the crowd with a risque performance of “We Can’t Stop” at the Video Music Awards.

The 25th is also the birthday of her father, but considering Miley and Billy Ray aren’t exactly close these days, we suppose it makes sense that she decided not to mention that.

While many fans were stunned by the fact that Miley discussed the date of her godmother’s death just days before it happened (and some of them are reading way too much into the coincidence), it’s unlikely that the pop star had any inclination that Dolly would pass away that day.

Regardless, the already important date has now taken on sad new significance for Miley.

Shortly after news of Dolly’s death went public, Miley took to social media to pay tribute to her beloved godmother.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” Cyrus captioned a throwback photo of Parton, adding:

“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong.”

“I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud.”

“I can’t believe we just lost the purest soul. Rest in Glory, Dolly. My heart aches.”

Obviously, Dolly touched millions of lives through her music, her acting, and her humanitarianism.

But Miley was one of the lucky souls who got to know the legend on a personal level.

The entire nation is grieving today, but those who knew Dolly best are no doubt feeling the loss especially hard.

Our condolences go out to them during this enormously difficult time.