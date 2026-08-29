Lil Nas X’s Mother Dies Following His Arrest, Sobriety Journey

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Lil Nas X is dealing with a devastating loss as he continues working on himself.

The “Old Town Road” rapper announced Saturday that his mother, Tameka Hill, has died.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram alongside three photos of his mother.

Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt,” Nas wrote.

And considering everything the Grammy winner has been through with his mother, that final sentiment is especially heartbreaking.

Nas has been candid about having a complicated relationship with Hill, who struggled with addiction. His parents split when he was just 5 years old, and he subsequently lived with his grandmother before his father gained custody when he was 9.

In a 2020 interview, the rapper explained why he rarely discussed his mother publicly.

“I never really talk about my mom,” he said at the time. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship.”

Still, Nas made it clear that the difficult circumstances never erased his feelings for her.

“Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out,” he added. “But there’s still love.”

Now, that complicated history is undoubtedly making an already painful goodbye even harder.

Hill’s death also comes at an especially vulnerable time for her famous son, who has spent the past year publicly addressing his own struggles with mental health and sobriety.

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X celebrated reaching what he described as his 10,000th day alive.

“So, tomorrow is my 10,000th day alive and … I made it!” he told followers in an Instagram Stories video. “A lot of y’all won’t make it but I made it.”

The milestone comes after he completed an inpatient treatment program in late 2025 for undisclosed issues.

Since leaving rehab, Nas has continued opening up about his recovery and mental health. He previously revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said he is now working with both a therapist and psychiatrist.

“I’m doing much better,” he said. “I’m doing better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart.”

The rapper’s mental health journey followed a troubling 2025 incident in Los Angeles that resulted in his arrest and four felony charges after an alleged altercation with police.

Nas pleaded not guilty, and a judge later granted him entry into a mental health diversion program.

For now, however, the pop star has a much more personal battle to face.

And as Nas mourns his mother, it’s clear that whatever complicated history existed between them, the love never completely disappeared.