Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul In Heated Confrontation (But Was It All Staged?)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings.

And Logan Paul has a reputation for knowing how to create a viral moment.

So when the two came face-to-face at Fanatics Fest and Brady suddenly slapped the WWE star across the face, fans immediately had one question:

Was any of this actually real?

Chris Costa, Wesley Sneijder, Tom Brady, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Logan Paul speak onstage during the This is Why We Collect panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)

According to multiple videos circulating online, the bizarre confrontation took place Friday in New York City after Brady and Paul appeared together on stage.

The exchange started with Paul taking a shot at the retired quarterback.

“You should’ve learned how to play flag football before accepting the challenge,” Paul quipped, referencing Brady’s loss to Team USA during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic earlier this year.

Brady wasn’t exactly in the mood to laugh.

The NFL legend walked over to Paul, called him a “little dork” and delivered what appeared to be a slap across the face.

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns quickly stepped between the two men as security and others on stage reacted to the surprising moment. Video of the incident spread rapidly across social media.

If anyone thought the slap was the end of it, Brady had other plans.

After the clip went viral, he doubled down on social media by posting, “Get your boy @jakepaul before I do. #Dork.”

He later added another jab aimed directly at Logan:

“You can go back to pretending you’re a wrestler now, nerd.”

Paul, naturally, fired back online as well, insisting Brady had set a bad example for kids while continuing the war of words.

So was the Brady-Paul Fight Staged? That’s the million-dollar question.

Neither Brady nor Paul has explicitly confirmed the confrontation was scripted.

However, plenty of fans are skeptical.

The timing is certainly interesting. Brady recently admitted he’d be open to getting involved with WWE if the right storyline came along, while Paul remains one of the company’s biggest stars.

Given both men’s history of promoting major events — and Paul’s long track record of blurring the line between reality and entertainment — many viewers believe the slap was designed to generate buzz rather than signal genuine bad blood.

Whether it ultimately leads to a WWE ring, another public showdown or simply goes down as one of Fanatics Fest’s most memorable moments remains to be seen.