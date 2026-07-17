Brenda Fricker Cause of Death: Home Alone 2 ‘Pigeon Lady’ Passes Away at 81

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We have tragic news to report from the world of movies today:

Brenda Fricker — the Oscar-winning Irish actress best known to American audiences for her role in Home Alone 2 — has passed away.

She was 81 years old.

Actress Brenda Fricker attends the world premiere of the movie “Veronica Guerin” at the Savoy Cinema on July 8, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland.com/Getty Images)

News of Fricker’s death comes courtesy of a statement from her agent, Phil Belfield.

“We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her,” Belfield told The Sun, adding:

“I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

Fricker’s acting career began back in 1964, with a small role in Of Human Bondage, the film adapted from W. Somerset Maugham’s classic novel of the same name.

She continued to work steadily in the decades that followed, and in 1989, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work as Daniel Day-Lewis’ mother in My Left Foot.

Fricker would achieve a new level of fame three years later with her unforgettable role in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

As the so-called “Pigeon Lady,” Fricker brought warmth and unexpected emotional complexity to one of the biggest holiday blockbusters of all time.

While she’s certainly starred in more highly acclaimed films, Fricker’s work in Home Alone 2 lives on for the millions who still revisit the movie annually.

Several more high-profile Hollywood profiles would follow, including roles as Mike Meyer’s mother in So I Married an Axe Murderer and Matthew McConaughey’s assistant in A Time to Kill.

A lifelong Dublin resident, Fricker continued to take on film work until 2024.

Our condolences go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.