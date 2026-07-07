Peter Weber & 'Bachelor' Producer Boned at His Parents' House, She Writes in Tell-All Memoir

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Peter Weber had a reputation for being indecisive, jumping from woman to woman on The Bachelor … and before. And after.

Well, a producer from the show says that she is another notch in his belt, and he is hers.

She describes a hookup with him, sandwiched between reconciliations with two different exes who were contestants on his season.

It was at his parents’ house. Peter isn’t denying it … but he’s furious that she’s spilling these details.

Peter Weber attends ABC Television’s Winter Press Tour 2020 on January 08. (Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

His messy romantic history just got a little messier

Julie LaPlaca was a producer on The Bachelor.

She has now dished on her experiences behind the camera in The Love Producer, a memoir.

Now, LaPlaca was a longtime friend of “Pilot Pete,” the windmill-romping and famously indecisive 24th Bachelor.

You may recall that Peter made quite the impression when Hannah Brown revealed her windmill escapades.

He then dodged a major bullet with Madison Prewett (yikes), proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, then months later got back with Kelley Flanagan.

It turns out that between the end of his two-month engagement to Hannah Ann and his stunning reconciliation with Hannah, Peter had another dalliance.

In early 2020, as the Bachelor Nation may recall, there were rumors about Peter’s friendship with Julie.

Now, the two were friends, and had also worked together, so with him getting back with Kelley days later, this seemed like just a rumor. A rumor spawned by sightings of the two spending time together.

But Julie’s new book describes their alleged hookup as taking place while Season 24 was still airing.

She writes that they slept together at Peter’s parents’ house. Wait, wasn’t he already engaged to Hannah Ann?

‘The Love Producer’ is a memoir by Julie LaPlaca, and it has some incendiary recollections about her time working on ‘The Bachelor.’ (Image Credit: BenBella Books)

Days later, he was working things out with Kelley

According to Julie, this was after Peter and Hannah Ann’s engagement had withered off-camera, even if fans didn’t know it yet.

In her memoir, she compares their hookup to a real-life Fantasy Suite.

Peter briefly tried to make things work with his worst contestant, Madison.

She hooked up with him after that, helping him to dodge that bullet for a second time. (Seriously, his mom was right about Madison.)

Days later, he was spotted out in public with Kelley. This left Julie feeling blindsided and heartbroken.

Technically, Peter hasn’t confirmed each of Julie’s claims, line-by-line.

However, in a public Instagram comment, he did the next best thing by condemning her for writing this.

“I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private,” Peter wrote. “This wasn’t about a tv show anymore.”

He also accused her of weighing in on his decisions and attempting to manipulate his romantic choices when he was the leading man, albeit before any “private, intimate” moments took place.

For her part, Julie says that she reached out to Peter to give him a head’s up and then tried to coordinate with him after he blocked her, all to no avail.