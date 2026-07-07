Idaho Mom Claimed Twin Sons Were Victims of 'Vaccine' Death, Indicted on Two Counts of Murder

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Days after an Idaho mother’s 18-month-old twins died, she was on an RFK Jr.-affiliated podcast.

She claimed that her toddlers were vaccine deaths.

Now, she has been indicted on two first-degree murder charges.

Investigators believes that she planned and carried out the killing of both sons. She has since had another child.

This is the mugshot of Andrea Shaw, charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the suffocation deaths of her twin sons. (Photo Credit: Ado County Sheriiff’s Office)

Dallas and Tyson were helpless toddlers

KTVB obtained court records in which a Payette County grand jury indicted Andrew Shaw.

The two murder charges stem from the allegation that she killed both of her 18-year-old twins in May of 2025.

According to evidence presented to the grand jury, the method of the crime was suffocation.

Dallas and Tyson were both toddlers and were found in a shared bed in Northgate Mobile Park in Idaho.

First responders shared at the time that they intended to treat the tragic case as a homicide, for obvious reasons.

Days after Dallas and Tyson died, Andrea Shaw and her husband were guests on a podcast that receives funding form Children’s Health Defense.

That ironically-named organization is an anti-vaccine group, making it effectively the opposite of what its name implies.

The group is associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was then and is now Secretary of Health and Human Services as part of the Trump regime.

In fact, he previously led this sinister organization.

On the podcast, Shaw alleged that vaccines had caused the deaths of her sons. Obviously, that was not the case — and investigators concluded that she knew that firsthand.

Authorities fear that another child could be next

Shaw’s attorney, Joseph Filicetti, claims to also believe that the twins died simultaneously from routine vaccine schedules.

“They were looking at it as a vaccine death,” he told KTVB, “and that’s still what I believe it to be.”

He then rambled: “I’m not a medical expert, but the medical experts I have, [they] go through a series of [steps] when looking at different complications.”

One has to wonder if Filicetti would still believe that these murders were simply “complications” if speaking, not to a local news outlet, but as an officer of the court.

Attorneys have a duty to advocate for their clients. But, as officers of the court, they must stick to certain ethical behaviors in order to avoid contempt or more severe consequences.

Last week, Shaw was arrested following the grand jury indictment. She has since been arraigned.

She is currently being held on $2 million bond. Even if released, she will be subject to various conditions — including no contact with any minors.

This is a matter of some urgency.

On June 25, 2026, Shaw underwent a cesarean section. The baby is reportedly in her husband’s care.

It seems clear that prosecutors fear that this newborn could face the same violent end that claimed their older siblings.

Infanticide can have a variety of motives, but it is not uncommon for a series of infant siblings to meet the same death before the perpetrator is caught.