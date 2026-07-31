Nancy Guthrie 'Perished Shortly After She Was Taken' and 'Is Now Buried In Nature' Newly Released Ransom Notes Claim

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We have a chilling new update regarding the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

It has now been six months since Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson, and police seem no closer to locating the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie or arresting the parties responsible for her kidnapping.

On Friday, investigators released two ransom notes that were sent to Savannah and her family following Nancy’s disappearance.

A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is seen on a sign that people can leave messages on February 26, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



“We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days,” reads the first note (via The Daily Mail).

“You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th,” the alleged kidnappers continued, adding:

“Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed.

“Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The author also contained details about the crime scene, seemingly with the goal of convincing the Guthrie family of the authenticity of the note:

“She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed,” the note read.

The second note claimed that Nancy “perished” not long after she was abducted.

“Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken,” the note read.

“We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement indicating that in spite of these revelations, they are still investigating the matter as though Nancy is still alive.

“We have gathered a lot of evidence in this case and I wish you knew it, I wish the community could know all of the evidence, but that’s just not how investigations work,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said, adding:

“Whether it’s this case or any case. We have an obligation, we have a duty and a responsibility, to protect that case and its integrity.”

Savannah has issued public pleas to the kidnappers on several occasions, but it appears that she has not received a credible response.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.