Jared Leto Accused of Sexual Misconduct By 9 Women

Actor and musician Jared Leto is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of widespread sexual misconduct.

Nine women have come forward to accuse the Oscar winner of varying forms of misconduct.

And some of the accusers say that they were still minors when Leto first made contact with them.

Jared Leto attends CinemaCon 2025. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Accusers come forward with harrowing claims about Jared Leto

The allegations were published this week in Air Mail, in a piece entitled “The Cult of Jared Leto.”

“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” said one source who spoke with the outlet.

Leto, 53, stands accused of making sexual remarks to a 16-year-old, exposing himself to a 17-year-old, and masturbating in front of an 18-year-old before placing her hand “on him.”

Reps for Leto deny that the actor is guilty of any wrongdoing.

Jared Leto attends Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino)

Accusers claim Leto engaged in age-inappropriate behaviors

Lauren La Rue claims that she met Leto in 2008, when she was just 16 years old and he was 38.

She alleges that Leto invited her to his studio and walked out of a room nude in front of her “like it was normal.”

“I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” she told Air Mail.

Leto’s team maintains that his “communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate” and that La Rue “later applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.”

La Rue denies applying for the job as Leto’s assistant.

Jared Leto at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

Second accuser claims Leto harassed her over the phone

Another accuser claims Leto asked for her number in a restaurant when she was just 16.

She says the actor proceeded to call her several times late at night, speaking with the “weirdest, grossest voice.” She added that she didn’t “know if he was on drugs.”

“And the conversations turned sexual,” she claimed. “He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d—?’ ”

She added: “He changed — his voice, the way he talked. It scared me. That was the first time I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s not just in movies.’” The accuser’s mother says she overheard phone conversations and can corroborate these claims.

Reps for Leto stated that their client “has not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years.”

Jared Leto attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

A third accuser claims that Leto forced her to touch him when she was just 18 years old.

“He walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him,” the woman told Air Mail. “He leaned in and said, ‘I want you to spit on it.'”

The outlet notes that the onrush of allegations began last month, when DJ Allie Teilz reposted a Facebook status from 2012 on her Instagram Stories, writing that she was “assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”

A rep for Leto told Air Mail that Teilz’s “allegations are demonstrably false.”

We will have further updates on these developing stories as new information becomes available.