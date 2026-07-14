Indiana Man Chops Off Penis, Lights It On Fire, Probably Wishes He Hadn't Crashed Out So Hard

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No matter how bad a week you’re having, we think it’s safe to say Indiana native Christopher Peden’s has been worse.

His bizarre and deeply disturbing case out of Indiana has left authorities with more questions than answers.

And before we go any further, we’d like to warn you that this story is not for the faint of heart.

An Indiana man has been arrested after allegedly chopping off his own junk. (Fort Wayne Police Department)

Peden, a 36-year-old Fort Wayne resident, is facing a felony arson charge after police say he cut off his own genitals, doused them with gasoline, and set them on fire inside his mother’s detached garage, sparking a blaze that damaged the property.

According to court records obtained by People, Peden was charged with one count of Level 4 felony arson stemming from the shocking May 6 incident.

Firefighters were called to a garage fire while police were simultaneously investigating what they initially believed was a stabbing.

Authorities say Peden first claimed he had been attacked somewhere in downtown Fort Wayne and told officers someone had threatened him the previous day.

But after he was taken to a hospital, investigators say he admitted the story wasn’t true.

Instead, according to charging documents, Peden allegedly confessed that he entered the detached garage around 2 a.m., used a kitchen knife to sever his own genitals, poured gasoline over them and ignited them on the garage floor before walking away from the scene.

Investigators reportedly recovered a red gasoline container, four lighters and the kitchen knife from inside the garage.

The case became even more puzzling after Peden’s brother told investigators the detached garage had no electrical service and contained little more than a small gasoline can used for a lawn mower.

A neighbor reportedly woke the family after spotting the fire, allowing emergency crews to respond before it spread further.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed what may have motivated Peden’s alleged actions.

Online court records show Peden was released after posting a $10,000 surety bond on July 7.

He is scheduled to appear in court again for a hearing on August 31.

Court records also indicate Peden has a prior conviction in Allen County related to operating while intoxicated.

As the criminal case moves forward, investigators have not released any additional details explaining what led to the alleged incident.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.