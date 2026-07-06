Ariana Grande Hangs Out With Ex After Ethan Slater Split

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Early this year, Ariana Grande quietly broke up with Ethan Slater.

Now, she’s been spotted hanging out and looking downright cozy with another ex.

Interestingly enough, this was only the latest of their recent hangouts.

What’s going on?

Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ricky Alvarez is a blast from the past

Ariana reportedly spent the Fourth of July weekend with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez.

On Sunday, July 5, the two were photographed together.

Ariana and Ricky were on their way out of a Boca Raton Whole Food, arms laden with grocery bags.

Together, Page Six reports, they loaded the bags into the vehicle and departed.

As of yet, neither party has offered to explain the outing.

Ariana and Ricky are both currently 33.

The two dated between 2015 and 2016.

(In case you’re not in a math mood, they were both in their early 20s. Also, yes, they were together for the doughnut incident.)

Though Ariana was certainly already famous, this was before she spent 2018 as a cultural touchstone.

Even so, Ricky has gotten shoutouts — including a bit of a jab in “Thank U Next.”

‘Nothing romantic’

We mentioned that Ariana and Ricky had already hung out before this.

In fact, they made headlines back in June for hanging out.

This came just a short time after the world learned about her breakup with Ethan Slater.

(Notably, she and Slater had broken up months earlier — they just managed to keep it quiet.)

However, at the time, an inside source assured TMZ that there “is nothing romantic between Ariana and Ricky this time around.”

We should keep two things in mind.

The first is that people can, in fact, just be friends with exes. Though less common for straight exes than within the LGBTQ+ community, it can happen.

(In fact, Ariana and Ricky have hung out as just friends before, like back in 2019.)

The second is that hanging out — as friends, as exes, as new acquaintances — is not necessarily a static state. People can and do evolve in their relationships, and that can mean hooking up with an ex.

Whatever’s happening here could just be two exes hanging out a decade after breaking up. For now, as far as we know, that’s all that’s going on.