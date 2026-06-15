Prince Harry Sat In the 8th Row, Got Snubbed By Spike Lee at the NBA Finals

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As you’ve likely heard by now, the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973 over the weekend.

Though the series wrapped up in San Antonio rather than Manhattan, several stars were still on hand, including Prince Harry, who put in a surprise appearance.

But while Harry was certainly among the biggest names in attendance, his seat location had some royal watchers raising their eyebrows.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Instead of rubbing elbows with the celebrities occupying the coveted courtside seats, Harry found himself sitting in the eighth row, while stars like Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller enjoyed prime real estate much closer to the action.

For a man who once stood on Buckingham Palace balconies before cheering crowds, the eighth row probably wasn’t exactly what he had in mind.

Harry attended the game without Meghan Markle or the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Instead, he was accompanied by JP Lane, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who is expected to compete in the next Invictus Games.

The prince was reportedly already in San Antonio for the Warrior Games and was invited to attend the matchup by Silver.

In fact, Harry was seated near Silver during the game, which may explain why he wasn’t in the celebrity-packed courtside section.

Still, social media users couldn’t help but notice the contrast.

While Chalamet, Stiller and other Knicks superfans occupied the highly visible celebrity row, Harry’s seat was several rows behind the action. And yes, plenty of royal critics immediately seized on the optics.

Of course, Harry wasn’t the only recognizable face sitting outside the VIP section.

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun, and Billy Baldwin were also reportedly seated away from the courtside spotlight.

Knicks superfan Spike Lee was also in attendance, and Harry haters alleged that he snubbed the Duke of Sussex.

“If it was a friendly interaction Spike would’ve first shaken Harry’s hand – not point at him,” one social media user wrote, according to GB News.

“Harry went to high 5 but when Spike ignored that Harry followed through with the hand to touch his chest,” another added.

But it appears that Spike was just joking when he declined to take Harry’s hand. Seconds later, the two laughed and embraced.

The outing came just hours after another event that likely generated far more headlines in royal circles.

Back in London, members of the royal family gathered for Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles’ official birthday. Harry and Meghan were once again absent from the festivities, continuing a streak that dates back several years.

Instead of military pageantry and palace balconies, Harry spent his Saturday night watching basketball in Texas.

And while he may not have landed a courtside seat, he still managed to get people talking.