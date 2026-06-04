Marjane Satrapi Cause of Death: Iranian ‘Persepolis’ Author Was 56

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We have tragic news to report from the world of publishing today.

Marjane Satrapi — the author, artist, and activist best known for the graphic novel Persepolis — has passed away.

She was just 56 years old.

Director Marjane Satrapi attends the ‘La Bande Des Jotas’ Photocall during the 7th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 16, 2012 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

News of her death comes courtesy of a statement from the Elysee Palace:

“Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and an artist deeply committed to freedom, whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim,” the Élysée said.

No official cause of death has been released, but Satrapi’s family told French media outlets that she died “of sadness” a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Swedish producer Mattias Ripa.

Born in Iran in 1969, Satrapi became an internationally recognized figure through Persepolis, her autobiographical graphic novel chronicling her childhood during and after the Iranian Revolution and her eventual life in Europe.

The book resonated with readers around the world, offering a deeply personal look at the personal impact of political upheaval.

That success eventually led to an animated film adaptation that Satrapi co-directed. The movie earned widespread critical acclaim and introduced her work to an even broader audience.

Recent events in Iran have led to a resurgence in popularity for both the book and the film.

Throughout her career, Satrapi remained an outspoken advocate for democracy, women’s rights, and freedom of expression.

Her work consistently authoritarianism and highlighted the experiences of ordinary people living under oppressive governments. In recent years, she continued using her platform to amplify the voices of Iranian women and protesters fighting for change.

Following news of her passing, tributes poured in from political leaders, artists, and fans around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Satrapi as “a great artist” whose work transformed the story of her Iranian childhood into a universal narrative that connected with readers across cultures.

Our thoughts are with Marjane Satrapi’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.